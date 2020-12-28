This realistic golf simulator is $59 with this coupon

Speaking of which, the app can be played on either your smartphone or tablet and provides a photorealistic representation of actual courses. Alternatively, you can mirror your mobile device to your TV for a larger, more immersive playing experience.

Finally, golf is the most fun when played with friends or family. PhiGolf has a multiplayer mode that allows you to compete against multiple people, almost as if you were duking it out on an actual course. With over $216,000 raised on Indiegogo from over 1,300 backers, it’s easy to see why PhiGolf is a fan favorite.

Golf courses will reopen soon enough, and you’re going to want to surprise your tee buddies once that finally happens. PhiGolf will help you keep your stroke sharp until then. Normally retailing for $249, you can now purchase a PhiGolf smart golf simulator for $190 by using coupon code GOLF10 at checkout.

Prices are subject to change.

