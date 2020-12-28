Latest in Gear

Image credit:

This realistic golf simulator is $59 with this coupon

The PhiGolf smart golf simulator senses your golf swing and recreates it in-game, allowing you to improve your swing from the comfort of your home.
StackCommerce
40m ago
Comments
16 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

StackCommerce

The first supply of COVID-19 vaccines is finally reaching the states, but we’re not out of the woods yet. You’re probably itching to hit the driving range or golf course to finally meet up with your tee buddies again, but PhiGolf can keep you occupied in the meantime, and it might even help you improve your swing. Here’s how you can get the PhiGolf for $59 off.

This smart golf simulator comes with a swing stick and a companion app that allows you to practice your swing from the comfort of your home. Think of it like a video game, except the swing trainer is your controller. Your swing’s accuracy and strength are measured by a built-in sensor that recreates your real-world performance in-game. 

Speaking of which, the app can be played on either your smartphone or tablet and provides a photorealistic representation of actual courses. Alternatively, you can mirror your mobile device to your TV for a larger, more immersive playing experience. 

Finally, golf is the most fun when played with friends or family. PhiGolf has a multiplayer mode that allows you to compete against multiple people, almost as if you were duking it out on an actual course. With over $216,000 raised on Indiegogo from over 1,300 backers, it’s easy to see why PhiGolf is a fan favorite. 

Golf courses will reopen soon enough, and you’re going to want to surprise your tee buddies once that finally happens. PhiGolf will help you keep your stroke sharp until then. Normally retailing for $249, you can now purchase a PhiGolf smart golf simulator for $190 by using coupon code GOLF10 at checkout.

Prices are subject to change.

Engadget is teaming up with StackSocial to bring you deals on the latest headphones, gadgets, tech toys, and tutorials. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement, and we earn a portion of all sales. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackSocial support here.

Comment
Comments
Share
16 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Apple's 10-inch iPad is on sale at an all-time low at Best Buy

Apple's 10-inch iPad is on sale at an all-time low at Best Buy

View
Scientists turn CO2 into jet fuel

Scientists turn CO2 into jet fuel

View
Nintendo seals court victory against knock-off 'Mario Kart' tour company

Nintendo seals court victory against knock-off 'Mario Kart' tour company

View
Fusion energy device sets a record by running for 20 seconds

Fusion energy device sets a record by running for 20 seconds

View
Solar Orbiter probe makes its first Venus flyby

Solar Orbiter probe makes its first Venus flyby

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr