Latest in Gear

Image credit: StackCommerce

This HD monocular telescope is on sale for $38

Perfect for serious smartphone photographers on the go, this powerful telescope attachment delivers 50x60 magnification and a portable design.
StackCommerce
3h ago
Comments
21 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

StackCommerce
StackCommerce

The legendary Amazon Prime Day is nearly upon us, and that means it’s time to stock up on some truly great gear that you’ve been eyeing all year. But despite Amazon’s extensive inventory, it doesn’t have everything.

For instance, you won’t find this best-selling High Definition Monocular Telescope on Prime Day, but it’s available right here for an additional 20 percent off its already-discounted price when you enter the coupon code OCTSAVE20 at checkout—bringing the total cost down to just $38.

Although the zoom feature on your smartphone is fairly impressive, it doesn’t hold a candle to this incredibly powerful and crystal-clear monocular telescope, which offers 50x60 magnification and multi-coated optics.

You’ll be able to immediately bring distant objects into incredibly clear focus simply by attaching this portable telescope directly to your smartphone—meaning you won’t have to worry about hauling around cumbersome tripods whenever you want to view or capture scenes away from home.

Featuring fully-coated optics and a BAK4 prism glass lens, this telescope is a must-have attachment for serious smartphone photographers who want to get more out of their camera. You’ll be able to see the details of someone’s face from a distance of 1,000 meters, the address of a building at a distance of between 2,000 and 3,000 meters, and a limitless number of other details that your smartphone wouldn’t be able to capture on its own.

This lens even comes outfitted with a swing-up eyepiece for people who wear glasses, and its lightweight design means you’ll be able to toss it in your bag and take it with you at a moment’s notice.

Take your smartphone photography to the next level with the High Definition Monocular Telescope while it’s available for just $30—over 20 percent off its usual price for a limited time.

Prices are subject to change.

Engadget is teaming up with StackSocial to bring you deals on the latest headphones, gadgets, tech toys, and tutorials. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement, and we earn a portion of all sales. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackSocial support here. 

Comment
Comments
Share
21 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Amazon Prime Day: What to expect, plus our shopping tips

Amazon Prime Day: What to expect, plus our shopping tips

View
Lenovo's Thinkpad C13 Yoga is a Chromebook built for the office

Lenovo's Thinkpad C13 Yoga is a Chromebook built for the office

View
Apple on designing the A14 Bionic for the iPad Air and beyond

Apple on designing the A14 Bionic for the iPad Air and beyond

View
NASA delays first Crew Dragon operational mission to November

NASA delays first Crew Dragon operational mission to November

View
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds review: The noise-cancelling powerhouse

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds review: The noise-cancelling powerhouse

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr