Get rid of insects with the Wizap™ Monster

The Wizap™ Monster 360° 3-in-1 Mosquito Trap makes it easy to eliminate flying pests indoors and outdoors.
2h ago
Few things in life are more obnoxious (and potentially dangerous) than being swarmed by mosquitos and other flying insects. Whether you’re an avid camper who spends days on end in the great outdoors or you simply like to unwind on your unscreened porch after a long day’s work, fighting off aggressive and blood-thirsty mosquitoes can often feel like a full-time job.

This Wizap™ Monster 360° 3-in-1 Mosquito Trap will put all of your mosquito woes to rest once and for all by allowing you to quickly catch and eliminate these flying pests, and it’s available right now for over 35 percent off at just $90.

Featuring a next-generation UV lamp, a high-powered fan and an electrical grid, this state-of-the-art mosquito trap is a completely safe and eco-friendly solution for getting rid of obnoxious insects both indoors and outdoors.

Simply place the Wizap™ anywhere in your immediate vicinity and the ultraviolet light will attract flying insects into its sphere. The flying pest is then sucked up into the device via the double ventilation system and killed instantly thanks to an interior electrical grid that boasts 1100V of power.

The Wizap™ even operates within an expansive surface area of 80sqm, and you’ll be able to take it with you on the go thanks to its lightweight design and compact build.

And thanks to an intelligent 24-hour light control mode you won’t have to worry about it staying on when it’s not in use—saving you power when you’re at home and out camping.

Eliminate mosquitoes and other flying pests once and for all with the Wizap™ Monster 360° 3-in-1 Mosquito Trap for just $90—over 35 percent off its usual price for a limited time.

Prices are subject to change.

Engadget is teaming up with StackSocial to bring you deals on the latest headphones, gadgets, tech toys, and tutorials. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement, and we earn a portion of all sales. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackSocial support here. 

