Can Intel's 10th-gen desktop CPUs compete?

With AMD now a viable alternative to Intel chips from laptops all the way through workstations and servers, Intel is trying to make its chips more attractive to buyers. The hope had always been that its advanced 10nm manufacturing process would bring big improvements in speed and power usage, but as that technology has been continually delayed, Intel has had to look for others ways to offer more value, and what we’ve seen is chips with more and more cores.
Just three years ago, if you were buying an Intel desktop CPU, you were still stuck with a 4-core chip as your most powerful option. Now, with its 10th-gen “Comet Lake” desktop chips, Intel is offering up to 10 cores on top-line chips. The i9-10900K is a 10-core, 20-thread chip with a max boost speed of 5.3GHz on a single core, and up to 4.9GHz on all cores. We fully expect this will be the fastest gaming chip around, and it should also be seriously speedy in content creation. The 10900K should sell for about $500, the same as Intel’s previous 8-core flagship i9-9900K when it launched at the end of 2018.