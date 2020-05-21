Latest in Gear

Image credit: Killer Wireless

Intel acquires Rivet Networks, the maker of 'Killer' WiFi cards

Its network optimization tech will join the Intel portfolio.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
May 21, 2020
Comments
164 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Killer Wireless
Killer Wireless

Sponsored Links

Once upon a time Bigfoot Networks was just a startup promising to lower latency with a “network gaming accelerator,” before delivering its tech under the Killer wireless brand. Its aftermarket NIC measurably outperformed onboard Ethernet ports, and increased anticipation for upcoming wireless hardware as gamers distanced themselves from the routers.

Qualcomm bought the company in 2011, then later spun it off as Rivet Networks, and continued to deliver Killer networking hardware that popped up in a lot of Dell/Alienware gaming laptops, among others, promising tweaks that might improve wireless connections, speed and responsiveness. Its focus is bandwidth utilization, as well as prioritizing things like gaming or high-bandwidth tasks like video streaming. However, occasionally its driver optimizations and drivers could cause issues too, with preinstalled SmartByte software causing an issue that could severely limit a user’s internet connection

Now Intel announced it’s acquiring Rivet Networks, with a plan to “develop new solutions for broader PC connectivity enhancement.”

Killer Wireless
Rivet Networks

In a call with Anandtech Intel expressed interest in keeping the Killer brand alive, which had already relied on Intel silicon for devices like this AX1650 WiFi 6 card. The team from Rivet Networks will join Intel’s Wireless Solutions Group to apply its software expertise on networking hardware as computers start to adopt the new WiFi standard.

In this article: Wifi, Intel, killer, Bigfoot Networks, acquisition, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
164 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Samsung made a Galaxy S20 Tactical Edition for the military

Samsung made a Galaxy S20 Tactical Edition for the military

View
iOS 14 reportedly leaked in February from a development iPhone

iOS 14 reportedly leaked in February from a development iPhone

View
Researchers squeeze 44.2 Tbps through existing fiber optic cables

Researchers squeeze 44.2 Tbps through existing fiber optic cables

View
Google's Pixel 3a and 3a XL are at their lowest prices ever on Amazon

Google's Pixel 3a and 3a XL are at their lowest prices ever on Amazon

View
The best fitness trackers you can buy

The best fitness trackers you can buy

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr