Save 85 percent off this IoT e-degree certification bundle

With seven hand-picked courses, this bundle offers extensive insights on Raspberry Pi, Linux, Arduino programming and basic knowledge about IoT systems — from architectural elements to security and more. Alongside teaching the essentials, helping students get caught up on the fundamentals quickly, this bundle comes with quizzes, exams and hands-on projects.

The tests will help you gauge your knowledge and make it easier to track your progress as you master IoT concepts and skills. Then, the guided projects that involve designing and building IoT-enabled applications and services will help you hone your practical skills. Certifications gained upon completion of each module round out this comprehensive approach to learning the IoT and help validate your newfound skills in the eyes of potential employers.

Curriculum

Module 1: Introduction to IoT with Raspberry Pi

Module 2: IoT Device Architecture

Module 3: IoT Device Security

Module 4: Introduction to IoT with Arduino and Embedded Programming

Module 5: Practical IoT Project - I

Module 6: Practical IoT Project - II

Module 7: Introduction to Embedded Programming in IoT

Eduonix Learning Solutions, best of all, is the training and skill development organization behind the production of this bundle. The company uses industry veterans and leading content creators to craft easy-to-understand instructional videos that get at what matters most for any subject area. So, you can be confident that what you learn about the IoT with this bundle will give you the skills needed for greater professional success.

The IoT E-Degree Certification Bundle, typically $200, is on sale for $30 or 85% off for a limited time only.

Prices subject to change.

Engadget is teaming up with StackSocial to bring you deals on the latest headphones, gadgets, tech toys, and tutorials. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement, and we earn a portion of all sales. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackSocial support here.