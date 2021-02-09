Streamline your company’s IT with Jamf Now

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff.

A year of unprecedented change and tumult has left most Americans blindsided and scrambling to make ends meet. Whether you lost your job during the pandemic or were lucky enough to hold onto your current position, you’ve doubtlessly experienced a year like no other. If you’re like most people, however, you’ve also been working from home for the better part of the past year — a welcome respite for most who enjoy being able to join Zoom meetings in pajamas, take frequent trips to the fridge and work on their laptop from the comfort of their own sofa.

The good news is that even when things hopefully return to some semblance of normalcy in the coming months, it’s unlikely that most businesses will resume business as “usual” and require employees to come into the office from nine to five.

Companies spanning every industry and size have realized just how much overhead there is for large office spaces when the reality is that it’s incredibly easy for most employees to work productively at home. It’s a win-win scenario in which businesses save cash, and workers get to thrive in a more relaxed environment that isn’t filled with possible interruptions.

A potential downside to having your team work from home, however, is that it can be tricky to keep everyone’s devices synced and managed at all times in order to keep your employees productive and protected.

Jamf Now is a revolutionary service that makes it incredibly easy for small- and medium-sized businesses to set up and manage Apple devices with ease — without the need for an IT department. And when you sign up right now, you’ll be able to manage up to three devices, free.

The service includes a comprehensive set of tools and features that allow you to configure all the Apple devices on your network without having to wade through time-consuming and complex code. You’ll be able to view the details of all the Apple devices managed by Jamf Now and fix issues having to do with passcodes and security; remotely enforce passwords; and lock devices in the event of a breach and ensure that all of your team’s devices are always in sync.

Ideal for both startups looking to avoid expensive IT costs and more established firms interested in reducing costs and streamlining device management, Jamf Now is perfect for any company that’s interested in embracing the new work-from-home reality, and every element of the software is easy to manage through a single interface where you can secure your Apple devices.

Embrace the new remote-work normal and stay ahead of the curve by ensuring that your team gets the device management and security it deserves without breaking the bank. Jamf Now comes with everything you need in order to manage all of your Apple devices in a single platform, and when you sign up right now you’ll be able to manage up to three devices at no charge. It’s also easy to add more devices for just $2 per device per month.

Engadget is teaming up with StackSocial to bring you deals on the latest headphones, gadgets, tech toys, and tutorials. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement, and we earn a portion of all sales. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackSocial support here.