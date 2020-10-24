Latest in Gear

Image credit: StackCommerce

This lightweight cordless vacuum is now 42 percent off

This high-end vacuum cleans hard and carpeted floors with elite technology on a budget.
StackCommerce
2h ago
Comments
24 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

StackCommerce
StackCommerce

At the end-of-the-day, no one wants to vacuum voluntarily. Regardless, it needs to get done. That’s where the Jashen V18 350W Cordless Vacuum Cleaner comes into play—no more struggling with annoying cables or hard to maneuver machines. The Jashen features a cordless and lightweight design that delivers portability and functionality.

Unlike your old vacuum in the closet, this vacuum features intelligent cleaning. That means all you have to do is glance at the intelligent LED screen to check the status of its battery life, filter cleaning and power mode. It’s everything you need to know to get the job done right, so you don’t have to do it a second time.

Powered by a hefty 350W digital brushless motor, this Jashen vacuum also provides superior suction to lift embedded dirt, crumbs, and pet hair. The 2-in-1 dust brush vacuums a variety of surfaces from floor to upholster and gets into hard to reach places. This vacuum performs well and holds up over time. The reviews alone speak volumes to its abilities with an Amazon’s Choice 4.3 stars out of 5-star rating. 

The V16 runs on a rechargeable 2,500mAh battery, which delivers up to 40 minutes of runtime. Allergy sufferers will delight in the high-efficiency filter system that eliminates allergens and dust mites. Empty the canister hands-free with the quick-release button directly into the garbage.

Bottom line: this is a quality vacuum that matches up with some of the big names in the business. Rather than pay a premium, take advantage of this 49% sale on the Jashen V18 350W Cordless Vacuum Cleaner and pay just $199.99.

Prices are subject to change.

Engadget is teaming up with StackSocial to bring you deals on the latest headphones, gadgets, tech toys, and tutorials. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement, and we earn a portion of all sales. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackSocial support here.

Comment
Comments
Share
24 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

A massive spam attack is ruining public 'Among Us' games

A massive spam attack is ruining public 'Among Us' games

View
HAL 9000 replica's crowdfunding project goes bust

HAL 9000 replica's crowdfunding project goes bust

View
iPhone 12 teardown reveals how 5G has changed things

iPhone 12 teardown reveals how 5G has changed things

View
What we bought: Our favorite USB-C chargers

What we bought: Our favorite USB-C chargers

View
Get ready to raid 'Ghost of Tsushima' on October 30th

Get ready to raid 'Ghost of Tsushima' on October 30th

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr