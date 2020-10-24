This lightweight cordless vacuum is now 42 percent off

At the end-of-the-day, no one wants to vacuum voluntarily. Regardless, it needs to get done. That’s where the Jashen V18 350W Cordless Vacuum Cleaner comes into play—no more struggling with annoying cables or hard to maneuver machines. The Jashen features a cordless and lightweight design that delivers portability and functionality.
Unlike your old vacuum in the closet, this vacuum features intelligent cleaning. That means all you have to do is glance at the intelligent LED screen to check the status of its battery life, filter cleaning and power mode. It’s everything you need to know to get the job done right, so you don’t have to do it a second time.