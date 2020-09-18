Judge blocks US ban on WeChat app downloads

TikTok isn’t alone in avoiding a US ban, at least for now. Reuters reports that Judge Laurel Beeler has issued a preliminary injunction blocking a Commerce Department order that would remove WeChat from US app stores by the end of September 20th. Users who sued the Trump administration over the ban have raised “serious questions” about First Amendment free speech issues, Judge Beeler said, and that tipped the “balance of hardships” in their favor.
The injunction similarly thwarted an order that would have forbidden other US transactions with WeChat.