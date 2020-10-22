Latest in Gear

Keep your mind sharp with Brilliant

With Brilliant, you’ll be able to satisfy your curiosity while exercising your mind, thanks to math and science activities that are engaging and fun.
When it comes to staying happy and healthy, exercising your mind is just as important as exercising your body. Whether you’re trying to improve your memory and overall cognitive function or simply want to brush up on your algebra in order to impress your boss, it’s important to ensure that your brain is engaged with a variety of topics pertaining to math and science in ways that are both challenging and enjoyable. 

And the good news is that you don’t have to invest an exorbitant amount of time or money in an antiquated science course in order to get the skills you need to give your brain the boost it deserves.

Brilliant makes it easy to build a variety of valuable quantitative skills in math, science, and computer science through enjoyable, interactive content that can be accessed on all of your devices whenever you want.

With Brilliant, you’ll be able to say goodbye to the mind-numbing and monotonous math and science lessons you grew up with. Instead of memorizing boring formulas and facts that you don’t understand, you’ll be able to engage your mind and make deep connections with the material through visualizations, intuitive puzzles, and more.

Every course you’ll find on the Brilliant platform has been crafted by award-winning teachers and researchers from leading institutions like MIT, Caltech, Duke, Microsoft, Google and more, and it’s easy to jump right in regardless of your previous experience with problem-solving or quantitative reasoning. 

There’s also plenty of instruction that breaks down the oftentimes intimidating worlds of machine learning and go-to programming languages like Python—highly sought-after skill sets that will give you a leg up over the competition in countless tech fields.

Satisfy your curiosity, exercise your mind, and make yourself more employable in a variety of in-demand fields by signing up for a free trial to Brilliant today. The first 200 people to sign up will even receive 20% off the cost of their subscription.

Prices are subject to change.

Engadget is teaming up with StackSocial to bring you deals on the latest headphones, gadgets, tech toys, and tutorials. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement, and we earn a portion of all sales. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackSocial support here. 

