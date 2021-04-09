Get access to expert taught classes from Alexi Ohanian, Scott Kelly and more with Knowable

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff.

Learning is a lifelong process, and constant exposure to new information helps keep your mind sharp. Learning to change how you think, to take care of yourself, to foster productive habits and become a leader can positively shape how you interact with the world, but getting there is hard without mentorship. What if there was a way to learn something new from the world’s leading experts every single week?

The Knowable Audio Learning Platform is designed to help users study a variety of topics such as creativity, focus and entrepreneurship in manageable pieces every day. Right now, annual subscriptions are on sale for $40 , a discount of over 90 percent.

Knowable is an audio-first eLearning tool that’s built for convenience — it’s like Master Class without the reliance on text or video content. In fact, no screens are necessary at all. You will be able to enjoy all of Knowable’s courses simply by listening.

With Knowable, you will get access to new 10-minute lessons every morning. Beyond that, you can pull from a catalog of exclusive audio courses taught by experts you may recognize. Learn from NBA All-Star Chris Paul, the cofounder of Reddit Alexis Ohanian, The Upright Citizens Brigade comedy group, astronaut Scott Kelly and more. You will also be able to learn from instructors in everything from job success and leadership through self-care and productivity, among others.

Access quizzes, track your goals, power through workbooks and many other learning tools with Knowable. You can engage in weekly live conversations with experts and work within a growing community of over 30,000 other users. All you need to start using your Knowable subscription is an audio output and iOS 13 or later.

With new lessons added every weekday, Knowable is the perfect platform if you’re looking for constant exposure to fresh information. You can get your first year of Knowable today for just $40 after a price drop from $600.

Prices subject to change