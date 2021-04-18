Automate your cleaning with this affordable robot vacuum

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff.

With smart cleaning devices, tasks that once took time and effort can now be automated while still producing the same results. The Kyvol Cybovac S31 is one such device — it’s a 2-in-1 robot vacuum that assumes your vacuuming and mopping duties for you. Currently, the Kyvol Cybovac S31 is available for $430 when you use the coupon code CYBOVAC40.

The Kyvol Cybovac S31 can navigate your home, clean when and where you want it to, and automatically recharge itself when its battery runs low. This robovac uses laser distance sensors to identify a variety of floor types and follows a cleaning routine that you can fully customize.

With Kyvol’s intuitive programming features, you can assign targeted cleaning areas or no-go zones for the Cybovac to patrol. Alternatively, you can allow the vacuum to choose the most effective cleaning path on its own. The robovac also responds to voice controls using Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

The Cybovac contains a motor that produces a 3,000Pa suction that picks up dirt, hair and embedded dust and pollen. When it comes to hard surfaces, the unit also features an external water tank that allows it to mop more difficult messes. The vacuum can operate for up to 240 minutes before it returns to its charger. Once powered up, the Cybovac automatically returns to where it was last cleaning.

Best of all, the Cybovac can hold dust and debris for up to 60 days, which when combined with its other automated capabilities, means you can keep your floors tidy with minimal effort or interaction. It’s easy to see why this robot vacuum earned an average rating of 4.4 out of five stars from customers on Amazon.

The Kyvol Cybovac S31 is on sale now for $470, but you can purchase it for $430 when you apply code CYBOVAC40 for an extra $40 off at checkout.

Prices subject to change