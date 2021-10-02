Write high-converting copy in minutes with this $60 app

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff.

An expert copywriter can take your business to the next level by creating marketing material like ads and emails to generate more leads and convert them into customers. However, if you’re a solo entrepreneur, small business owner or anyone without amazing copywriting skills, you can save a ton of time and money by using LeadScripts.

This software is like your own personal copywriter. With LeadScripts, you can create professional copy for ads, funnel scripts and emails in seconds. LeadScripts also has automatic generators for headlines, subheadings, paragraphs, button text, surveys, order bumps and much more. You’ll no longer have to worry about writing sales or re-engagement copy from scratch ever again.

All you have to do is fill fields about your company and the product or service you’re writing about, and LeadScripts will handle the rest. Then, you can copy and paste your brand new scripts onto your websites and email drafts, or download them for future use.

The best thing about LeadScripts is that it saves you time on copywriting marketing material yourself. It can even replace the need for outsourced writers and marketing teams, allowing you to bring your product to market even faster. This makes LeadScripts ideal for software companies, music companies, personal coaches and more.

Don’t just take our word from it. As Sean from Revneo puts it: “If copywriting is not one of your top skills, LeadScripts is a great solution that will not only help you write top quality copy in less time."

When it comes to lead generation and conversion, great copy can make all the difference, so why risk outsourcing it or writing poor-performing copy yourself? LeadScripts can automatically create scripts for you so that you can focus your business, and you can save 87 percent on a lifetime subscription right now, dropping the price to down $60.

Prices are subject to change.

Engadget is teaming up with StackSocial to bring you deals on the latest headphones, gadgets, tech toys, and tutorials. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement, and we earn a portion of all sales. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackSocial support here.