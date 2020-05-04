Latest in Gear

Learn a new language at home with Babbel

Make the most of your time at home by learning a new language with this best-selling platform.
There are countless reasons to feel down about being stuck at home: Your Internet connection isn’t nearly as fast as the routers in your office, you’re likely being forced to rely on a relatively small laptop screen as opposed to your trusty desk monitor, and your loving-yet-loud family makes it more than a bit difficult to concentrate.

But there are also plenty of reasons to embrace being stuck inside as well—namely the fact that it gives you an unprecedented opportunity to finally learn new skills—like that foreign language you’ve always wanted to master.

Hailed by major publications like the Economist and PC Mag, Babbel is an award-winning language-learning platform that makes it easy to learn up to 14 languages at any pace you choose, and right now you can land a lifetime subscription for 60 percent off at $159.

Unlike most language-learning programs that rely on boring memorization and monotonous repetition, Babbel takes the headaches out of learning a variety of new languages by allowing you to completely personalize your education.

This subscription grants you unlimited access to over 10,000 hours of high-quality language education materials, and you’ll be able to practice every day on all of your devices thanks to 10-minute lessons that you can conveniently fit into your schedule.

Regardless of the languages you choose, it’s easy to quickly cover a wide range of go-to topics spanning everything from travel and family to business and food, and state-of-the-art speech recognition technology will help you fine-tune your accent along the way.

Babbel even offers personalized review sessions to reinforce your new knowledge as you go.

Make the most of this unexpected downtime and master a new language with a lifetime subscription to Babbel for just $159—60 percent off its usual price today.

Prices are subject to change.

In this article: stackcommerce, partner, sponsored, Babel, gear
