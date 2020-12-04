Latest in Gear

Image credit: StackCommerce

Learn AWS, Cisco and CompTIA anytime with these courses

Save 97 percent on 22 online courses that guide you through the skills needed for today's computer and IT field.
StackCommerce
17m ago
If you want to turn your passion for technology into a stable career, it's a smart idea to learn the concepts, skills and technologies that will set you up for success in the computer and IT field. Well, that's precisely what you can do with this bundle of online courses. The 2021 All-In-One AWS, Cisco & CompTIA Super Certification Bundle trains you to become a top-notch, in-demand tech professional with classes on leading IT skills and technologies.

This bundle includes a whopping 22 courses you can view anytime, anywhere. In other words, you get to choose when your learning happens, whether that's before or after work, on the weekends or whenever you have a few minutes of downtime. Some courses will teach you the underlying concepts and skills behind cloud computing, big data and information security. Alongside those courses, you'll also learn about specific technologies, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Google Cloud Platform (GCP) for cloud computing, to prepare for specific professional certifications. So, this bundle provides you with a strong conceptual foundation, as well as specialized training to help you prep for and ace professional exams that boost your credibility in the eyes of employers. 

Courses included:

  • AWS CodePipeline DevOps CI/CD Masterclass 2020

  • MPLS Fundamentals: Cisco CCNP & Real World

  • Cisco CCNA 200-301 Bootcamp

  • TOTAL: AWS Certified Database Specialty Exam Prep (DBS-C01)

  • AWS Solutions Architect Associate - 2020 (SAA-C02)

  • AWS Cloud Essentials: The Total Course

  • TOTAL: Cloud Computing / CompTIA Cloud+ Cert. (CV0-002)

  • The Total CompTIA A+ Certification Core 1 (220-1001) Prep Course

  • The Total CompTIA A+ Certification Core 2 (220-1002) Prep Course

  • The Total CompTIA Network+ Certification N10-007 Prep Course

  • Cisco EIGRP Comprehensive Labs Course

  • Cisco CCNP T-Shoot (300-135): The Complete Course

  • AWS Cloud Migration for IT Professionals

  • Google Cloud Platform for AWS Professionals

  • Mastering Jenkins CI with Amazon AWS: Build DevOps Pipeline

  • AWS Cloud Technologies Masterclass

  • AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner: Essentials Course 2020

  • AZ-104: Microsoft Azure Administrator - Full Course

  • Amazon AWS QuickSight, Glue, Athena & S3 Fundamentals

  • New Cisco CCNA (200-301) Volume 1: The Complete Course

  • New Cisco CCNA (200-301) Volume 2: The Complete Course

  • The Total CompTIA Security+ Certification SY0-501 Prep Course

The 2021 All-In-One AWS, Cisco & CompTIA Super Certification Bundle, usually $4,378, is on sale for $99 or 97% off for a limited time only. 

Prices subject to change.

Engadget is teaming up with StackSocial to bring you deals on the latest headphones, gadgets, tech toys, and tutorials. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement, and we earn a portion of all sales. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackSocial support here.

