Learn how to code in 2021 with training on the 12 most popular programming languages

The more dependent we become on apps, the more demand there’ll be for skilled programmers. It just so happens that learning how to code is easier than ever in 2021. In fact, we’ve rounded up 12 amazing deals on courses and training programs that will teach you the skills you need to start creating your own software, and they’re on sale for a limited time!

Learn Google Go - Golang Programming for Beginners

Go, or GoLang, is Google’s open-source programming language that’s designed to simplify many programming tasks. This course is perfect for beginners, as Go is one of the fastest-growing languages in the industry thanks to its ease of use and familiar syntax.

Get Learn Google Go - Golang Programming for Beginners for $15 (reg. $119).

The Complete C# Programming Bundle: Lifetime Access

C# is an object-oriented programming language that’s incredibly popular for Windows, Android and iOS development, but it also finds its way into game design. This bundle comes with seven courses that will cover special features in C#, such as including pointers, header files and null-terminated strings. You’ll even learn how to build games in Unity.

Get The Complete C# Programming Bundle: Lifetime Access for $29 (reg. $1,393).

Kotlin for Android: Beginner to Advanced

If you want to specialize in Android development, then you shouldn’t overlook Kotlin. At the beginning of the course, you’ll learn programming fundamentals like variables, strings and collections, but you also find advanced content such as how to build a Slack clone and submitting your apps to the Google Play Store as you progress.

Get Kotlin for Android: Beginner to Advanced for $19 (reg. $199).

The Complete R Programming Certification Bundle

R isn’t particularly easy to learn, but it’s essential if you want to work in statistics or data analysis. These courses by bestselling Udemy instructor and data scientist, Minerva Singh, will show you how to use data science packages such as caret, tidyverse, dplyr and ggplot while working with data.

Get The Complete R Programming Certification Bundle for $29 (reg. $1,200).

The Essential PHP Coding Bundle

PHP is a hallmark language if you want to become a web developer. In fact, almost every website that you use is built on PHP. Here, you’ll learn how to set up your own server, create homepages and activate emails, create an R/L system and much more.

Get The Essential PHP Coding Bundle for $30 (reg. $516).

The C++ Programming Bundle: Beginner to Expert

C++ can be hard to pick up, but doing so is worthwhile; you’ll find it in everything from server-side programming to game development, making it one of the most versatile languages you can learn. This bundle by software developer John Purcell features three C++ courses for students at a beginner, intermediate and advanced skill level, so you don’t need any prior experience in order to master this language.

Get The C++ Programming Bundle: Beginner to Expert for $15 (reg. $600).

The Complete 2021 Python Programming Certification Bundle

Python is growing in popularity due to its machine learning and deep learning applications, but it’s also widely used to create desktop apps and websites. These courses will teach you practical Python programming skills with hands-on projects such as building a name generator, neural networks and even data visualization apps.

Get The Complete 2021 Python Programming Certification Bundle for $50 (reg. $3,285).

The 2021 Java Bootcamp Bundle

Java is yet another in-demand language that’s used in practically every tech niche. This boot camp serves as a great introduction to Java as it covers concepts like inheritance, classes, flow control structures and more.

Get The 2021 Java Bootcamp Bundle for $36 (reg. $990).

The Complete Ruby on Rails 6 Bootcamp Certification Bundle

Ruby isn’t as popular as some of the other languages on this list, but it’s incredibly easy to learn and is currently on the rise among web developers. Here, you’ll find five courses and over 42 hours of content ranging from Ruby on Rails fundamentals to building feature-rich applications from scratch.

Get The Complete Ruby on Rails 6 Bootcamp Certification Bundle for $36 (reg. $1,000).

The Complete MATLAB Programming Certification Bundle

MATLAB is quite different from the other languages featured here, as it’s primarily used to build programs that scientists and engineers use for data analysis. If you’re particularly interested in numerical computing and building algorithms, this seven-course bundle is for you.

Get The Complete MATLAB Programming Certification Bundle for $35 (reg. $3,000).

The iOS 14 & SwiftUI Bootcamp Bundle

Anyone who wants to build a successful mobile app empire should absolutely add Swift to their repertoire, and that’s exactly what you’ll learn in this bundle. You’ll discover Swift fundamentals such as using a declarative user interface and developing apps for everything from iPhones and iPads to Apple TV.

Get The iOS 14 & SwiftUI Bootcamp Bundle for $65 (reg. $600).

The Premium Learn to Code 2021 Certification Bundle

Not sure which language you should learn, or perhaps you want to be the master of all trades? This massive 27-course bundle offers lessons on just about every popular language you can think of.

Get The Premium Learn to Code 2021 Certification Bundle for $60 (reg. $4,056).

