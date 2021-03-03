Lemonade makes home and renters insurance more convenient

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff.

If you’ve ever been burglarized, you know exactly how unsettling it is. First, there’s the feeling of violation. Then there’s the inconvenience, if not outright heartbreak, of losing specific possessions. Adding insult to injury is the bureaucracy of most insurance companies, which use outdated, often counter-intuitive systems to make your recovery process as convoluted as possible.

Eliminating crime is unlikely, but Lemonade can at least cut down on the complexity with their home insurance (starting as low as $25) and their renter’s insurance (starting as low as $5), which uses high-tech, fast-moving systems to make sure that reimbursements and approvals happen almost instantly.

One of the coolest things about Lemonade is their business-with-a-conscience approach that sees extra money from their claims reimbursements going toward causes you think are important with their Giveback program, which allows you to select a nonprofit you care about, and have them receive up to 40 percent of your unclaimed premium at the end of the year. In 2020, that was over a million dollars.

The biggest inconvenience with home or renter’s insurance is nearly always the time. Your stuff may be stolen or damaged now, but depending on your state, the law could allow your insurance company to take anywhere from 10 to 30 days to even acknowledge your claim, and up to 40 days to actually get you the money. Lemonade, on the other hand, processes one quarter of their claims in less than three seconds, and puts all of them through a transparent, virtual process that’s easy for any layperson to understand. There’s a reason USNews rated them the best renter’s insurance company of 2021. Ease of use and customer satisfaction is their number one priority, and it shows.

If you’re in the market for some new insurance (landlords are allowed to require their tenants to have it), why not check out Lemonade’s website and see what kind of rates they can give you?