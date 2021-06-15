This $145 refurbished Lenovo Chromebook is great for travel

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff.

Shoppers may drool over the latest thin-and-light or a top-of-the-line gaming laptop, but these devices are just as expensive as they are impressive. If all you need is a machine to power you through a standard day of web browsing and word processing, you’ll save a fortune by opting for a Chromebook.

Earlier-generation Chromebooks got a bad rap, but their OS has received steady updates over the years, making them worthy of consideration if you’re shopping for a no-frills device. But if a brand new Chromebook is still outside your budget, you can save even more by going refurbished. For instance, this Lenovo 11E has been restored to all but superficial signs of prior ownership, and it’s on sale now for $145, or 14 percent off.

This 11.6-inch Lenovo Chromebook runs on 4GB of RAM and an Intel Celeron N2940 Quad-Core processor, sufficient for browsing and multimedia. The 16GB drive is enough to store essential files, and for everything else, Google's own apps can help you organize your information and work online. Its size, weight and solid build make this laptop well suited for students or frequent travelers who demand maximum portability but don’t require a lot of processing power.

Speaking of travel, the Lenovo 11E delivers eight hours of battery life, while the touchscreen and foldable body makes it maneuverable and easy to work with on a variety of surfaces. With this restored Chromebook, you will still get a selection of multifunctional ports including two for USB connections, one for HDMI and one for headphone or microphones.

When it comes to work and travel, you can’t go wrong with this compact Chromebook. You can purchase a refurbished Lenovo 11E for 14 percent off, dropping the price to $145.

Prices subject to change.

Engadget is teaming up with StackSocial to bring you deals on the latest headphones, gadgets, tech toys, and tutorials. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement, and we earn a portion of all sales. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackSocial support here.