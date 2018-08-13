Lenovo unveils its thinnest and lightest professional notebook

Where previous models might have suffered from bulky power supplies, the Thinkpad P1 offers a 35 percent size reduction. At just 18.4 mm thin, and 3.76 pounds, it earns the distinction of being Lenovo's thinnest and lightest workstation laptop ever. Its equipped with a high-res 4K 15.6-inch screen, and you'll be getting NVIDIA's Quadro P series graphics cards (maximum P2000) for professional performance. The P1 packs an 8th gen Intel Core processor that boasts clock speeds of up to 4.6GHz. Beneath the slender chassis lies 64 GB of DDR4 memory and a decent 4TB storage, which is still 2GB shy of the P72.

As a desktop replacement, the P72 offers up to 6TB worth of storage with up to 128GB of DDR4 RAM and 16GB Intel Optane memory for handling gigantic data sets. Lenovo says the 17.3-inch beast, which relies on the upper echelons of NVIDIA's Quadro graphics (up to P5200), has been made with gas, automotive and financial industry professionals in mind.

You'll have to wait until the end of August to splurge on the Thinkpad P1 and P72 -- which cost $1949 and $1799 respectively.