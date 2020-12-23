Latest in Gear

Save $300 on a lifetime to Jillian Michaels' fitness app

A lifetime subscription, now 66 percent off, gets you instant access to 800+ professionally produced workout exercises, an advanced meal planner and more.
The benefits of regular exercise are well-known. Yet, finding the motivation to work out and the proper guidance on what to do or what not to do are difficulties everyone encounters on their path to leading a healthier and happier lifestyle. One solution that works for plenty of people, especially busy professionals who can't make it to in-person fitness classes, is working out from home or nearby parks with the help of a fitness app like this fitness app from Jillian Michaels.

The Jillian Michaels Fitness App, which has a 4.7/5-star rating on the App Store and a 4.5/5-star rating on Google Play, is an award-winning personalized health and fitness app. It features an advanced dynamic workout system featuring Jillian Michaels' DVD collection. Or, in other words, 800+ exercises shot in HD video that span from basic to advanced levels and range from HIIT to targeted routines. This depth and breadth of video instruction mean you can always select a workout that aligns with your current fitness level, as well as find the motivation and guidance needed to reach your fitness goals. 

This app, alongside professionally produced fitness instruction on-demand, delivers on flexibility and other must-have features. For instance, you can swap and ban particular exercises from a workout routine. That's great for anyone who might be recuperating an injury or for people who lack specific at-home fitness equipment but still want to perform the other exercises in a given set. Even cooler, if you like to exercise to music, you can let the Beat Sync feature adjust your music's beat to the pace of your workout for optimal results. Lastly, the app comes with an advanced meal planner system, perfect for anyone serious about slimming down or bulking up, and the app also offers audio-only workouts for those who want to work up a sweat in their backyard or local park.

Whether you love it or not, exercise is crucial for living a productive, happier and healthier life. Anyone who needs extra motivation or instruction, but can't make it to in-person fitness classes, can achieve their fitness goals with a fitness app. A lifetime subscription to Jillian Michaels: The Fitness App, typically $449, is on sale for $150 or 66% off for a limited time only.

