18 deals on Lightning cables that were designed to take a beating

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff.

Nobody really thinks about all the stress we put our phone charging cords through. The poor things get twisted around corners, rolled up and jammed in pockets, and other ungainly tasks that leave them frayed or broken. Here, we’ve rounded up 18 different Lightning cables that were built to handle the daily strain.

JunoPower Kaebo Braided Anti-Tear Charging Cable (3-Pack)

Specifically designed to outlast traditional rubber cables, Kaebo designed their version with a web of highly durable nylon cloth and aluminum adapter heads. The 3.2-foot cord (pictured above) is flexible enough to charge almost anywhere and fits inside most iPhone cases, including cases by Lifeproof and Otterbox. It’s available in six different colors: gold, orange, black, pink, silver and red.

Get a JunoPower Kaebo Braided Anti-Tear Charging Cable: 3-Pack for $14 (reg. $29).

Nylon Braided iPhone Lightning Cable

Aluminum and nylon are favored materials when it comes to high-end Lightning cables, and this option’s kevlar fiber core adds that extra bit of durability to make it a long-lasting addition to your arsenal. It fits all aftermarket cases and accessories, and has a 12,000-plus bend lifespan.

Get a Nylon Braided iPhone Lightning Cable for $10 (reg. $15).

10-Foot Cloth MFi-Certified Lightning Cable

Ten feet of cable is an absolute boon for anyone who wants to run their charger from behind a desk or hard-to-reach corners, but the extra length might end up a tangled mess. Luckily, this particular cable comes with tangle-resistant cloth fiber, which is extra flexible while avoiding the kind of kinks that can reduce lifespan.

Get a 10-Ft Cloth MFi-Certified Lightning Cable for $15 (reg. $39).

Crave 4-Foot Lightning to USB Cable

Tangle-proof nylon keeps this cable from succumbing to daily wear, and the four-foot length lands it right in that sweet spot where it’s long enough to be useful in many scenarios, but also short enough to not be unwieldy. Plus, it was developed using an intense 5,000-plus bend testing standard.

Get a Crave 4Ft Lightning to USB Cable for $15 (reg. $19).

Chargeworx NYLOTuff 6-Foot MFi Lightning Cable (2-Pack)

With a one-year warranty and six feet of flexible yet durable twisted braid cable, this NYLOTuff option promises to be both tangle and scuff resistant.

Get a Chargeworx NYLOTuff 6Ft MFi Lightning Cable: 2-Pack for $28 (reg. $39).

PLUGiES CURVES: Stainless Steel Zinc Alloy Cable

With its stainless steel exterior and durable zinc alloy heads, you won’t have to worry about this cable fraying, bending or breaking no matter what you put it through.

Get a PLUGiES™ CURVES: Stainless Steel Zinc Alloy Cable for $19.99 (reg. $25).

CharbyEdge Pro 6-in-1 Universal Cable

There’s nothing more irritating than carrying different charging cables for different standards, but the CharbyEdge Pro solves that. It can charge Apple, USB-C and Android devices with USB-A and USB-C ports. The adapters are detachable so you can transform your power capabilities on a whim, and the 6.5-foot wire is lab-tested to withstand 30,000 bends.

Get a CharbyEdge Pro 6-in-1 Universal Cable for $25 (reg. $30).

3-Foot Magnetic Fidget Cable (Black/3-Pack)

A collection of high-strength magnets make this cable virtually impossible to tangle. Pull the amount of wire you require out, and the rest will remain conveniently rolled in a tight loop. Not only is it convenient, but it also preserves your cord’s lifespan preventing tangles and knots.

Get a 3ft Magnetic Fidget Cable (Black/3-Pack) for $47 (reg. $54).

6-Foot Magnetic Fidget Cable (Glow/3-Pack)

If three feet of tangle-proof cable isn’t enough, here’s a version with six feet for just a bit more. Another perk: This one glows in the dark, meaning you can show off how untangled it is to all your friends with the lights off.

Get a 6ft Magnetic Fidget Cable (Glow/3-Pack) for $57 (reg. $72).

Logiix Sync & Charge Anti-Stress MFi Lightning Cable

Rather than relying on stiff defensive materials, the LOGiiX cable’s anti-stress design can bend and twist naturally while absorbing stress and protecting the internal electronics. And at nearly four feet long, this cord is adaptable to most home office or mobile environments.

Get a Logiix Sync & Charge Anti-Stress MFi Lightning Cable for $22 (reg. $24).

Piston Connect XL 90: 10-Foot MFi Lightning Cable

With 10 feet of length and a 90-degree connector, this cable provides great freedom and functionality. Throw in its durable nylon braid and you’re looking at one of the most versatile options around.

Get a Piston Connect XL 90: 10Ft MFi Lightning Cable for $35 (reg. $39).

LED Light 3-in-1 Micro/Type-C/Lightning Charger Cable

This cable does it all: It charges micro-USB, USB-C and iOS devices. It uses 2.4A charging speed to outpace most other devices and it even glows! Choose from four different colors: blue, red, green or multi-color.

Get an LED Light 3-in-1 Micro/Type-C/Lightning Charger Cable for $12 (reg. $29).

Aduro Fidget Magnetic Self-Winding MFi Lightning Cable

This cable brilliantly solves wear-and-tear problems by, well, winding itself. The three-foot cord is wrapped in an alternating pattern of flexible silicone sleeves and magnetic rings that allow it to collapse naturally into an organized loop rather than devolving into a rat’s nest.

Get an Aduro Fidget Magnetic Self-Winding MFi Lightning Cable for $14 (reg. $49).

Naztech 6-Foot Hybrid 3-in-1 Charge & Sync Cable

Naztech’s hybrid charger is capable of juicing up the big three (USB-C, lighting and micro-USB). It’s made from high-purity copper wire for faster charging while also being ten times stronger than ordinary Lightning cables.

Get a Naztech 6' Hybrid 3-in-1 Charge & Sync Cable for $22 (reg. $29).

Naztech USB to MFi Lightning 12-Foot Extra Long Cable

This 12-foot long charging cable is ideal for routing around a bed, under a desk or beneath a sofa. It also offers high-speed charging and has durable strain relief.

Get a Naztech USB to MFi Lightning 12' Extra Long Cable for $23 (reg. $29).

Naztech 6-Foot USB to Lightning Cable

This is a reliable, straightforward charging cable with six feet of length, reinforced stress points and thick gauge wiring for protection of the internal electronics. Plus, it’s made from high purity copper wire for fast data transfer.

Get a Naztech 6Ft USB to Lightning Cable for $16 (reg. $19).

Naztech Braided 4-Foot Fast Charge Lightning to USB-C Cable

High-speed USB-C PD chargers such as this can bring an iPhone from 0 to 50 percent in just 30 minutes – an astounding feat when it comes to topping off your device before stepping out the door. With a lifetime warranty and tangle-free braided nylon construction, you really can’t do much better than this.

Get a Naztech Braided 4Ft Fast Charge Lightning to USB-C Cable for $22 (reg. $29).

Naztech Elite Series 4-Foot Lightning Metal Cable

These twisted spring coils don’t just protect your cable – they look pretty cool as well thanks to their eye-catching weaves of metal, plastic and metal sheath. Claiming to be 20 times stronger than a standard cable and sporting four feet of length, this is one cable that every iPhone user would likely be happy to have in their drawer.

Get a Naztech Elite Series 4Ft Lightning Metal Cable for $22 (reg. $29).

Prices are subject to change.

Engadget is teaming up with StackSocial to bring you deals on the latest headphones, gadgets, tech toys, and tutorials. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement, and we earn a portion of all sales. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackSocial support here.