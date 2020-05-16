Big Think Edge lets you learn from world-class leaders

Latest in Gear

Perhaps now more than ever, continuing education is hands-down one of the most important elements of staying competitive and becoming successful in the modern age. Whether you’re trying to start a business from scratch or climb an established career ladder, you need to be in tune with the latest and most powerful tools and methodologies that are being utilized in your respective industry.

And, although it has never been so important to keep up with an increasingly fast-paced and dynamic economic landscape, it’s also never been so easy to get the skills you need to stay ahead—thanks to a growing number of educational resources that can be found online for a fraction of what you’d pay for an in-class education.

The renowned Big Think Edge delivers a collection of over 200 lectures given by world-renowned experts in a wide range of fields, and right now a lifetime subscription is on sale for over 35 percent off at just $160.

With detailed lessons taught by business gurus and world-class thinkers ranging from Edward Norton and Malcom Gladwell to Chris Hadfield and Bryan Cranston, this collection of educational materials will teach you some of the most important skills of the 21st century—ranging from emotional intelligence and problem solving to critical thinking and business acumen.

You’ll be able to fuel both your personal and professional growth by tapping the brains of some of the most successful entrepreneurs and authors on the planet, and three new exclusive lessons are released each week.

Trusted by companies like Pfizer, Disney and UBS, Big Think’s roster of over 150 experts includes Ivy League professors, famous entrepreneurs and Nobel Prize winners, and you’ll have exclusive access to a variety of live-streaming events and Q&As with your teachers.

Expand your mind and grow your business with a lifetime subscription to Big Think Edge for just $160—over 30 percent off its MSRP for a limited time.

Prices are subject to change.

