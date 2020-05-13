Logitech's latest security camera supports Apple HomeKit Secure Video

Apple launched HomeKit Secure Video last year, designed to help protect the privacy of home surveillance systems. All well and good for those concerned about the security of the footage their systems capture, but not so much for those that want their pick of tech, since few third-party cameras support the platform. Now though, Logitech — a major and well-respected name — has launched a top-line security camera that exclusively supports Apple’s HomeKit Secure Video.

The Circle View camera comes with full 1080 HD and 180-degree diagonal field-of-view glass optics, which means more detail in sunlight or shadows. And it’s got infrared night vision up to 15 feet. For a camera designed especially for a security platform, however, its front-end privacy features are pretty basic. If you want to disable audio or video you’ll have to manually press a button on the camera, or tilt it down to change its view. Not really a problem if you’ve got it positioned on a shelf inside, but if it is outdoors (and it is weatherproof, so it could be), that could be more of an effort.