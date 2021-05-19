This productivity app lets you annotate screenshots and PDFs

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff.

Screenshots often lack context when you want to use them to remember something. Note taking apps are useful, but they also don’t have the tools necessary to deal with images. Markup Hero Screenshot & Annotation is an efficient program that lets you take and annotate screenshots easily, and right now you can get a two-year subscription for just $48 , a 60 percent discount.

Markup Hero lets you easily capture, edit and share ideas with anyone who needs to see them. With the annotation tools, you can write text, blur, highlight and draw symbols like arrows and shapes. This plethora of tools lets you communicate concepts to yourself or colleagues using a relevant image rather than sending the photo and the message separately. Additional features allow users to edit colors, font sizes, change the scale, insert and crop images and add pages.

Beyond allowing you to edit images, you can easily organize your annotations by title, collection, history and privacy settings. Markup Hero can also be used to add notes to any PDF or website before sharing using the image and PDF uploader.

Markup Hero is highly rated among users because it's easy to use yet impactful. The app earned an average rating of nearly five stars from reviewers on Capterro who noted that its simplicity made a significant difference in their daily workflow.

If you're looking for a way to streamline your note-taking process, you need a tool that can consolidate visual and verbal communication without requiring any extra effort on your part. You can purchase a two-year subscription to Markup Hero, on sale now for $48, down from $120 .

Prices subject to change.