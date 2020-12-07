Latest in Gear

Save 30 percent on this Marshall speaker featuring Alexa

The Marshall Stanmore II Wireless Smart Speaker, now $280, lets you jam in booming audio with voice commands and makes a great gift.
Music enhances almost every experience, from family dinners and house chores to kicking up one's feet after a long day of work. So, it should come as no surprise that one of the most highly requested gifts around the holidays is an at-home speaker. And speakers today, like the Marshall Stanmore II Wireless Smart Speaker, are capable of delivering both convenient listening and stellar audio.

The Stanmore II, the most versatile speaker in the Marshall line-up, comes with Amazon Alexa's exceptional intellect. Meaning, you can use your voice to play and control your music hands-free. That's perfect for enjoying your favorite tunes while sitting around the dinner table, doing the dishes and entertaining house guests or extended family. Plus, if you happen to forget the name of a song, you can sing the lyrics you remember, and the speaker will help you identify the name of the song. 

This smart speaker is also your backstage pass to every band and song on the planet. You can ask the speaker for more information about your favorite band, for example, and learn everything from their upcoming tour dates to the stories behind songs. The speaker is also compatible with all streaming services and can connect to WiFi, a 3.5mm input or RCA input. So, the Stanmore II has your back when it comes to immersing yourself in music as well as the people behind those awesome tracks. 

The Stanmore II also packs serious power into its compact frame. It produces clean and precise audio thanks to its advanced components, which means you get excellent audio regardless of the room in which you set it up. And when you really want a hard-hitting sound, you can control the speaker's bass and treble with more precision through the companion app or the speaker's top-panel controls. With so much to offer, it's no wonder that this smart speaker has a 4.6/5-star rating on Amazon. 

The Marshall Stanmore II Wireless Smart Speaker, typically $399, is on sale for $280 or 30% off for a limited time only.

Prices subject to change.

Prices subject to change.

