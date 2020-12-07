Save 30 percent on this Marshall speaker featuring Alexa

This smart speaker is also your backstage pass to every band and song on the planet. You can ask the speaker for more information about your favorite band, for example, and learn everything from their upcoming tour dates to the stories behind songs. The speaker is also compatible with all streaming services and can connect to WiFi, a 3.5mm input or RCA input. So, the Stanmore II has your back when it comes to immersing yourself in music as well as the people behind those awesome tracks.

The Stanmore II also packs serious power into its compact frame. It produces clean and precise audio thanks to its advanced components, which means you get excellent audio regardless of the room in which you set it up. And when you really want a hard-hitting sound, you can control the speaker's bass and treble with more precision through the companion app or the speaker's top-panel controls. With so much to offer, it's no wonder that this smart speaker has a 4.6/5-star rating on Amazon.

The Marshall Stanmore II Wireless Smart Speaker, typically $399, is on sale for $280 or 30% off for a limited time only.

