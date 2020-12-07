Save 30 percent on this Marshall speaker featuring Alexa

Music enhances almost every experience, from family dinners and house chores to kicking up one's feet after a long day of work. So, it should come as no surprise that one of the most highly requested gifts around the holidays is an at-home speaker. And speakers today, like the Marshall Stanmore II Wireless Smart Speaker, are capable of delivering both convenient listening and stellar audio.
The Stanmore II, the most versatile speaker in the Marshall line-up, comes with Amazon Alexa's exceptional intellect. Meaning, you can use your voice to play and control your music hands-free. That's perfect for enjoying your favorite tunes while sitting around the dinner table, doing the dishes and entertaining house guests or extended family. Plus, if you happen to forget the name of a song, you can sing the lyrics you remember, and the speaker will help you identify the name of the song.