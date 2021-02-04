Latest in Gear

This $43 filtered face mask comes with Bluetooth earbuds

With this MaskFone filtered face mask, you can enjoy music and take urgent calls while your mask stays on.
Stack Commerce
28m ago
The MaskFone filtered face mask.

Face masks are one of the most effective ways to stem the transmission of COVID-19 and other airborne threats, but let’s be honest: They’re uncomfortable, they make it hard to take phone calls and they get in the way of your earbuds when you’re working out. Given all of that, how does the MaskFone work around these obstacles?

The MaskFone was specifically designed to address our biggest face mask woes. For one, it comes with a pair of Bluetooth earbuds that peek out on each side of the mask. They’re IPX5 water-resistant and deliver up to 12 hours of battery life off a single charge, which is plenty of time for all-day listening. Plus, you don’t even have to remove your mask to adjust it thanks to its playback controls, which are conveniently placed right next to your chin. 

The earbuds also contain a built-in microphone that’s tucked inside the mask. This mic features environmental noise cancellation to repel unwanted noise. It also uses voice projection to ensure that your audio is crystal clear on the other end. With these features combined, you can take urgent calls anywhere you go without worrying about your mask getting in the way. 

As for personal protection, the MaskFone contains a slot for replaceable PM2.5 filters. These filters offer five layers of protection and can isolate microscopic particles that are up to 2.5 microns small. The MaskFone comes with three filters and more can be ordered directly from their website. Alternatively, MaskFone also offers KN95 filters for additional safety in riskier environments.

Modern problems require modern solutions, and the MaskFone offers a clever way for you to enjoy music and take important calls without sacrificing your safety. One MaskFone and three PM2.5 filters cost $49 at retail, but you can save $6 off your purchase for a limited time

Prices are subject to change.

Engadget is teaming up with StackSocial to bring you deals on the latest headphones, gadgets, tech toys, and tutorials. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement, and we earn a portion of all sales. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackSocial support here.

