This $43 filtered face mask comes with Bluetooth earbuds

Face masks are one of the most effective ways to stem the transmission of COVID-19 and other airborne threats, but let’s be honest: They’re uncomfortable, they make it hard to take phone calls and they get in the way of your earbuds when you’re working out. Given all of that, how does the MaskFone work around these obstacles?
The MaskFone was specifically designed to address our biggest face mask woes. For one, it comes with a pair of Bluetooth earbuds that peek out on each side of the mask. They’re IPX5 water-resistant and deliver up to 12 hours of battery life off a single charge, which is plenty of time for all-day listening. Plus, you don’t even have to remove your mask to adjust it thanks to its playback controls, which are conveniently placed right next to your chin.