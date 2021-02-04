This $43 filtered face mask comes with Bluetooth earbuds

The earbuds also contain a built-in microphone that’s tucked inside the mask. This mic features environmental noise cancellation to repel unwanted noise. It also uses voice projection to ensure that your audio is crystal clear on the other end. With these features combined, you can take urgent calls anywhere you go without worrying about your mask getting in the way.

As for personal protection, the MaskFone contains a slot for replaceable PM2.5 filters. These filters offer five layers of protection and can isolate microscopic particles that are up to 2.5 microns small. The MaskFone comes with three filters and more can be ordered directly from their website. Alternatively, MaskFone also offers KN95 filters for additional safety in riskier environments.

Modern problems require modern solutions, and the MaskFone offers a clever way for you to enjoy music and take important calls without sacrificing your safety. One MaskFone and three PM2.5 filters cost $49 at retail, but you can save $6 off your purchase for a limited time.

Prices are subject to change.

