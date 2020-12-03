Master Google Analytics with five training courses for $35

This bundle of online courses guides you from a beginner to a professional level with Google Analytics. You start your training with the basics, such as setting up a Google Analytics account, and then quickly move onto hands-on practice with essential methods and techniques for measuring, monitoring and analyzing web traffic. For instance, you learn how to analyze real-time audience, acquisition and behavior reports. These tangible skills allow you to monitor the health of a business's web presence and get a baseline understanding of their current performance.

With these insights in hand, you learn how to identify growth opportunities by diving deep into web data. That includes creating segments and dimensions that allow for targeted marketing efforts and data-informed strategic business decisions. Best of all, you will be ready to ace the Google Analytics exam on your first try by the time you finish up the courses in this bundle. Meaning, you equip yourself with the knowledge and skills to get certified professionally with this powerful tool, which goes a long way in promoting the health of your own business or boosting your resume and earning potential.

Courses include:

