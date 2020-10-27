Latest in Gear

Get a lifetime to Memrise Language Learning for $100

Learn a new language faster with this well-reviewed app, now 28 percent off.
It takes time and practice to grasp any new skill, whether trying to code or picking up a new language. Moreover, we tend to learn quicker and have more fun throughout the process when it happens in an experiential way. After all, that's how we all learned our native language — naturally.

So, if you've been burned by a language-learning app in the past that relied on rogue memorization and strict grammar rules, it's time to break free and learn the natural way. A Memrise Language Learning: Lifetime Subscription uses a three-step approach that helps you acquire a second, third or even fourth language just like you did the first time around. 

Memrise comes with a robust selection of 22 languages, with plenty of options from diverse geographic areas worldwide. No matter your interest, you begin to practice right away through real-life words and phrases, as well as naturally-voiced audio and video clips. That means you start speaking faster and understand how to pronounce words correctly by listening and learning from locals in real-world contexts.

Equally valuable, Memrise adapts to every individual user. The app designs a learning path with just the right level of challenge for you, making it easier to stay motivated and notice tangible results every day. You also can set daily goals and reminders to ensure you set aside the time needed to practice during your busy life.

This app even has your back if you're the type of person who thrives on competition rather than daily achievement. Join the Memrise leaderboards to compete against other users and show off your score as you progress throughout your language-learning journey. 

Learning a new language doesn't have to be frustrating or boring. In fact, gaining the confidence to speak something other than your native tongue should be engaging and fun. That's one reason why Memrise has a 4.8/5 star rating on the App Store from 150K+ reviews and a 4.6/5 star rating on Google Play from 1.3M+ reviews. A Memrise Language Learning: Lifetime Subscription is on sale for $100, which is 28% off its original price tag of $139.

Prices are subject to change.

Engadget is teaming up with StackSocial to bring you deals on the latest headphones, gadgets, tech toys, and tutorials. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement, and we earn a portion of all sales. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackSocial support here.

