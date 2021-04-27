Master Microsoft Azure, Ansible and Git for $30 with four prep courses

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff.

Azure is one of the biggest cloud computing platforms in the world, and it contains myriad tools that let you design virtual machines, web apps, SQL databases and more. However, like any program, Azure comes with a learning curve. Fortunately, the Essential Microsoft Azure Certification Bundle can help you navigate these concepts, and right now it’s on sale for 97 percent off at only $30.

The Essential Microsoft Azure Certification Bundle gives you one year of access to four courses with a total of 30 hours of content. In that time, you'll discover the principles of cloud computing with Azure, receive training in Git, create playbooks and more. With a full year of access, you’ll have more than enough time to learn at your own pace with a definitive deadline, and the lessons and tools you learn will extend beyond the life of the bundle.

All of these courses are provided by Certs School, an online learning platform that offers training to help students grow in their careers and tackle professional certification exams with ease. This includes prep materials for project management, data analytics and, of course, cloud computing platforms like Azure.

This bundle includes an Ansible Foundation Training course, which contains instructions for using and installing Ansible 2.0, a tool that can help you create playbooks, manage a cloud region and configure network devices that use Linux or Windows operating systems. Ansible is a valuable resource when working with Azure, but it’s also highly effective for purposes outside of the cloud, so learning it is worthwhile in its own right.

Git is another useful tool that you’ll discover in this bundle, and it’s essential for any programmer. These courses will teach you how to use it to complement your work in Azure by listing the three-stage workflow in Git, creating branches and repositories and using GitHub.

Otherwise priced at $1,000, The Essential Microsoft Azure Certification Bundle is now on sale for $30 , or 97 percent off.

Prices subject to change