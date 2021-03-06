Learn the ins and outs of Microsoft Excel for just $34

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff.

Microsoft Excel is one of the most powerful programs in the Office Suite, but it’s also one of the most complex and difficult to master. Most people can enter a few numbers and maybe do an equation or two, but how many know how to set up advanced data visualization, pivot tables and integrate the program with the Python programming language and machine learning? Most likely, those who have mastered these skills are also the most successful people you work with.

That’s precisely why this All-In-One Microsoft Excel Certification Training Bundle – available now for just $34 , or 98 percent off the normal price – is worth the investment. You’re looking at over 50 hours of content spread across eight classes packed with practical information presented in simple, easy-to-understand lessons.

The courses themselves offer a blend of the fundamentals of Excel functionality and highly advanced techniques for extremely specific situations. For the former, you have classes in Excel dashboards and data visualization, which teach you how to use the program’s form controls to create informative interactive graphs, as well as classes in macros, which can automate a lot of the more rote data entry tasks and save you and your team a ton of time.

For the latter, the more advanced classes explain how to code specifically for data science, stocks and machine learning, and even integrating your Excel knowledge with Python. Then there are the more niche classes that can nevertheless prove invaluable, like the Google Sheets for Excel Users class, which helps you adapt your Excel-specific skills to the Google Drive equivalent.

Normally, these classes would cost $2,000, so this reduced price (again, just $34 ) makes it a solid career investment. If you start learning these skills today, you can save hours at work in the future and thank yourself for years to come.

