Master Microsoft Excel with this $40 training

Save hundreds on more than 47 hours of on-demand video training for this industry-standard spreadsheet program.
StackCommerce
2h ago
Microsoft Excel is the industry-standard spreadsheet program used by companies worldwide. Anyone serious about data analysis or data visualization needs to learn Excel as it has more built-in functions and formulas than its chief competitor, Google Sheets. Believe it or not, you can easily learn how to master Microsoft's flagship software in a cost-effective way and on a busy schedule. 

Right now, you can save hundreds on The Complete Excel Excellence Bundle, featuring eight in-depth courses and over 47 hours of hands-on training to get you up to speed on essential to advanced Microsoft Excel skills. Normally $648, Engadget readers can get the full bundle for $40.

Throughout this comprehensive training bundle, you learn Excel fundamentals like working with columns and rows to using functions, formulas, PivotTables, charts and graphs. With a solid grounding in the basics, you quickly progress to Excel's intermediate and advanced features. That means you work with sophisticated charting, graphing, formatting and lookup tools and functions. By mastering these and other powerful aspects of this spreadsheet application, you can efficiently perform tasks like high-level consolidation, data analysis, data visualization and financial information reporting.

Included courses:

  • Excel Beginner 2019 ($100 value)

  • Excel Beginner 2019 for Mac ($99 value)

  • VBA for Beginners ($50 value)

  • VBA Intermediate ($50 value)

  • Excel Advanced 2019 ($100 value)

  • Advanced PivotTables in Excel ($75 value)

  • Power Pivot, Power Query, and DAX in Excel ($75 value)

  • Excel for Business Analysts ($99 value)

Microsoft Excel remains the industry leader in spreadsheet applications, and that doesn't look to change anytime soon. So, don't miss out on this opportunity to finally master this powerful software. Usually $648, The Complete Excel Excellence Bundle is on sale for $40, 93% off its regular cost. 

Prices are subject to change.

Engadget is teaming up with StackSocial to bring you deals on the latest headphones, gadgets, tech toys, and tutorials. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement, and we earn a portion of all sales. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackSocial support here.

