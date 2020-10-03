Latest in Gear

Image credit: StackCommerce

Miso is the future of restaurant tech and it doesn’t take much to invest

Through cutting-edge AI technology, Miso Robotics is helping restaurants increase their efficiency and cut costs.
StackCommerce
31m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

StackCommerce
StackCommerce

When you think of people investing in state-of-the-art technology products, your mind probably turns to yacht-owning billionaires dropping obscene amounts of money on AI products you’ve never heard of. This persistent and unfortunate association between high-level investments and seemingly unattainable wealth has kept countless would-be investors from taking advantage of an increasingly lucrative and important market.

The truth is that you can invest in exciting new technologies regardless of your budget or experience, and Miso Robotics is the perfect place to start.

Thanks to their flagship kitchen robot Flippy, Miso Robotics is revolutionizing the restaurant industry by introducing technology that increases efficiency through Artificial Intelligence while cutting costs across the board.

Having already raised over $7,000,000 in funding from over 3,200 individual investors, Miso Robotics is currently offering shares that cost just over $17, and the minimum investment amount is under $1,500—making it easy for first-time investors to get in on the ground floor regardless of their budget or previous investment experience.

White Castle, America's first fast food hamburger chain, has also partnered with Miso Robotics to develop, pilot, and undertake a beta rollout of Miso Robotics' Flippy for White Castle's North American restaurants.

You don’t need to have millions of dollars in order to invest in the future of restaurant technology. Through SeedInvest, you’ll be able to invest in Miso Robotics’ increasingly popular and cost-cutting AI technology, and it’s easy to sign up in a matter of minutes.

Prices are subject to change.

Engadget is teaming up withStackSocial to bring you deals on the latest headphones, gadgets, tech toys, and tutorials. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement, and we earn a portion of all sales. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackSocial support here.

Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The Hubble Telescope caught a supernova outshining every star in its galaxy

The Hubble Telescope caught a supernova outshining every star in its galaxy

View
US arrests two members of console hacking group Team Xecuter

US arrests two members of console hacking group Team Xecuter

View
Verizon's LTE Home internet service expands to 189 markets nationwide

Verizon's LTE Home internet service expands to 189 markets nationwide

View
The best sales we found this week: Early Prime Day deals and more

The best sales we found this week: Early Prime Day deals and more

View
Apple Watch Series 6 review: The best new features are the boring ones

Apple Watch Series 6 review: The best new features are the boring ones

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr