Save time and energy with the MowRo robot lawn mower

Maintaining a perfectly manicured lawn requires consistent motivation and considerate timing where you don't disturb your neighbors. Fortunately, many aspects of home maintenance have the potential for automation or, at the very least, simplification.

Just as there are automated robot vacuums that can tend to your floors and carpets, you can also entrust your lawn care to a smart lawnmower. The MowRo RM24 is one such device that gives to your green the same “set it and forget it” functionality that revolutionized indoor cleaning, and it’s currently on sale for $850, or 14 percent off.

The hardware under the hood enables the MowRo to function completely autonomously. The device is powered by a 4Ah 28V battery, so it doesn’t require gas, oil or extension cords to operate. When the battery runs low, the MowRo returns to its charging dock until it's ready to mow again. Plus, this robomower is quiet, operating at just 65dB, or a fraction of conventional gas mowers. While it is quiet, it doesn’t sacrifice an ounce of power, with a blade that spins at 2,900 RPM.

The MowRo can also be customized to suit your needs. Thanks to its easy-to-use interface, you can adjust the MowRo’s schedule so that it only operates at certain times. That means you don’t have to worry about distracting the neighborhood at the wrong time, and you can even keep your green freshly trimmed when you’re away. The interface also lets you set boundaries that the mower won’t cross. You can even adjust the height at which your lawn gets trimmed.

Finally, this mower is equipped with myriad of safety functions. The auto-stop feature reverses the MowRo as soon as it bumps into any large object. The wide outer shell also protects your property and anything else the mower might encounter from the blades safely housed beneath it.

If you want to put an end to manual lawn maintenance, you can get the MowRo RM24 Robot Lawn Mower on sale now for $850, a discount of 14 percent.

