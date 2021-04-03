Find lost items anywhere with these tiny Bluetooth trackers

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff.

We’ve all experienced it before. As you’re rushing out the door in the morning, you just can’t seem to find your backpack or laptop charger. While that may result in you stumbling into work a few minutes late, imagine if those precious minutes had cost you a flight or important interview.

If you frequently find yourself searching for your belongings, you might benefit from owning a Mu Tag kit. Currently on sale for $27 , these tiny trackers will help you locate any item they’re attached to.

Successfully funded on Kickstarter and available now, these tracking devices are essential tools for anyone who finds themselves hunting for their belongings more than using them. The Mu Tag easily attaches to keychains, bags and other items using a fob, a holder or 3M adhesive. Simply clip it to a zipper, stick it to a charger or hide it in your bag and make all your possessions that much more difficult to lose. Basically, anything that has an inch to spare is trackable with this tiny Bluetooth device.

Once it’s attached, download the Informu app, add the Mu Tags to your dashboard, and you have an easy way of keeping track of your essential belongings. Each tag has a rechargeable battery that will last for three weeks on a 40-minute charge, so you can set it and forget it for days at a time.

With your purchase of the Mu Tag kit , you'll receive four tags in your choice of black, orange, red or blue; a charger; one fob to make a tag waterproof; one Mu holder; and a user manual. After you install the app, you'll be able to easily track your belongings and be notified if you leave anything behind using the built-in map.

You can buy a set of Mu Tags now for just $27 , down from $34. With the world’s smallest loss prevention device, you’ll never have to worry about misplaced items holding you back.

