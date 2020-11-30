10 Cyber Monday deals you need to know about

StackCommerce

MSRP: $149 | Discount: 66% | Sale price: $50

Spectre is TRNDlabs' most powerful and simple-to-operate drone yet. It offers an unprecedented level of control and stability with four high-speed propellers and an HD camera that makes the best smartphones envious. You can explore the world around you with its impressive 50-meter range and watch the feed live via the Spectre app. Between 360º flips and a first-person view, this drone is perfect for taking beautiful photos of hard-to-reach places, as well as capturing unbelievable footage of mid-air drone acrobatics.

2. PIQO Powerful 1080p Mini Projector

MSRP: $799 | Discount: 73% | Sale price: $215

Enjoy an immersive movie night with family or friends with the PIQO HD 1080p Projector. This device projects to a massive 240" with the sharpest picture you've ever seen, as well as comes with built-in HiFi speakers that eliminate the need for portable audio devices. Using WiFi or Bluetooth, PIQO can cast anything from any of your devices onto any surface. It's a fantastic way to enhance your viewing experience, in other words, no matter if it's day or night.

3. Altec Lansing ALT-500 Turntable

MSRP: $150 | Discount: 56% | Sale price: $65

The ALT-500 is a three-speed belt-driven turntable that allows you to indulge in music in various ways. You can play your vinyl collection with this minimalist modern turntable, stream your favorite music through this device since it has built-in stereo speakers or connect it to your at-home system thanks to its RCA outputs. It also makes a great decorative piece and conversation starter.

4. Hombli Smart Indoor Camera

MSRP: $99 | Discount: 65% | Sale price: $35

Watch your home from anywhere with the Hombli Smart Indoor Camera. This camera gives you peace of mind with 24/7 home security since it features 1080p HD video, night vision, two-way audio and storage with a MicroSD card or cloud service. Even better, it's a breeze to use this smart camera. Control, monitor and schedule the smart indoor camera from anywhere in the world with the companion app.

5. PhiGolf: Mobile & Home Smart Golf Simulator with Swing Stick

MSRP: $249 | Sale price w/ CODE GOLF10: $190

Sometimes, you can't make it out to the golf course because of bad weather or a busy schedule. PhiGolf is an entertaining golf simulator where you control the gameplay with your real golf swing. It features state-of-the-art sensor-and-swing tech to immerse yourself in a couple of rounds of golf from home so that you always have the chance to improve your swing.

6. Black Box 1080p Dash Cam

MSRP: $149 | Discount: 88% | Sale price: $18

Your best protection against false claims when an accident does happen, whether it's a minor fender bender or something more serious, is with video evidence that captures the accident in real-time. This dash cam provides you with an extra layer of protection whenever you hop in your car and hit the road. With a seamless loop design, an energy-saving on-and-off system, and a parking assist monitor, you can rest easy knowing that you will capture and store the video evidence you need to effectively fight false claims.

7. Mobile Pixels DUEX Pro Portable Dual Monitor

MSRP: $249 | Sale price w/ CODE SAVEDUEXPRO: $180

This ultra-portable laptop accessory is the perfect solution for enhancing productivity today and in the future (think coffee shops, business trips, etc.). The DUEX Pro is a completely portable dual-screen laptop accessory that helps boost your productivity by up to 50% and allows for efficient multitasking. It's simple to use and provides flexible rotation and dual-sided sliding with 270º rotation, as well as the option for a 180º presentation mode.

8. ChronoWatch Multi-Function Smart Watch

MSRP: $199 | Discount: 82% | Sale price: $35

Get all the smartwatch functionality you need and the style you want for a fraction of the price with a ChronoWatch. It has 16 functions perfect for personal fitness and convenient communication, including an activity tracker, a sleep monitor, a blood pressure monitor, SMS/call notifications and more. Equally valuable, the smartwatch comes with a 1.4" colorful display and full capacitive touch supporting taps and swipes, so it's effortless to use. And with just three hours of charge, this smartwatch lasts for up to seven days.

9. EarFun Air True Wireless BT 5 Earbuds

MSRP: $99 | Discount: 57% | Sale price: $43

A pair of EarFun Air True Wireless BT 5 Earbuds is a perfect companion for working out, daily commutes, streaming music and answering calls. These wireless earbuds feature custom-built composite cellulose drivers for superior sound and enhanced four-microphone call technology. Meaning, you enjoy music and podcasts with crystal clear audio and get an excellent calling experience thanks to improved transparent voice quality. Lastly, the earbuds plus the included charging case provide you with up to 35 hours of battery life on the move, perfect for anyone who travels or spends days away from home at a time.

10. TREBLAB X5 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds (2020 Upgraded)

MSRP: $99 | Discount: 50% | Sale price: $50

These buds, updated to keep up with your needs, are designed to make listening to your favorite music while exercising, traveling or working an absolute dream. The pair uses expandable silicone-tips to reduce outside noise to deliver clear, crisp stereo-quality sound through its advanced 8.2mm drivers. With the included charging case, X5 lasts up to 35 hours so that you can enjoy long-lasting music and quality calls. User-friendly and featuring extremely high-quality sound, these earbuds have a solid 4.3/5-star rating on Amazon.

