How to order N95 masks for 50 percent off

Level up your protection with NIOSH-approved masks on sale.
3h ago
Once seen only in construction sites and surgery rooms, the NIOSH-approved N95 respirator mask has become a ubiquitous part of our daily lives. N95 masks filter at least 95% of airborne particles and protects users from face and lung contamination, making it one of the safest and most accessible forms of PPE on the market. 

Unfortunately, the coronavirus pandemic and the wildfires in the western United States led to a massive shortage of N95 masks nationwide. Thankfully, supply issues are starting to subside, and companies like SureWay Health Products are bringing their own take on the N95 mask to the public. The Dasheng DTC3X N95 Respirator Mask by SureWay Health is an affordable, FDA-approved way to keep you and your family safe from viruses and smoke. For a limited time, you can get a pack of DTC3X N95 masks between 35% and 53% off. The more you buy, the more you save.

The Dasheng DTC3X N95 Respirator Mask is SureWay’s flagship PPE offering. The DTC3X received NIOSH Approval Number TC-84A-4329, which means it meets NIOSH’s high-quality N95 certification standards. Finally, it's recommended by the FDA and CDC and commonly used by frontline healthcare workers in US hospitals while treating patients with airborne diseases. 

However, an N95 mask is only effective if you use it correctly. The more comfortable and form-fitting a mask is, the more likely you are to wear it, and the less likely you are to fumble with it during wear. The DTC3X features soft woven elastic headbands, a pliable fabric for a comfortable fit, an adjustable aluminum alloy nose piece that prevents leakage and eyewear fog, easy breathing resistance, and latex-free construction. This makes the DTC3X more comfortable, breathable, and secure than similar NIOSH-approved N95 masks. On top of that, for every 20 masks sold, SureWay Health donates an N95 mask to a hospital in need, so you can protect yourself, your family, and our brave frontline healthcare workers all at once. 

You can never invest too much in your health, but the SureWay Health offers an N95 mask that’s just as effective as competing models at an affordable price. The SureWay Dasheng DTC3X N95 Respirator Mask is on sale in packs of 20 or more. Buy a pack today and get up to 53% off your order. 

