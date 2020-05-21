Netflix will start canceling long-dormant subscriptions

Netflix viewership is way up while most of us are sheltering in place, but it turns out there are hundreds of thousands of subscribers who haven’t actually used their accounts in forever. The company doesn't want people to pay for a service they're not using -- it’d rather you make good use of your subscription. As such, it’s starting to cancel long-dormant accounts.

If you signed up at least a year ago but haven't watched anything, or you haven't streamed something on the platform in the last two years, Netflix will ask you via email or app notification if you want to keep subscribing. If you don't respond, it'll automatically cancel your plan.