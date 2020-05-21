Latest in Gear

Image credit: SOPA Images via Getty Images

Netflix will start canceling long-dormant subscriptions

If your account is collecting dust, Netflix will ask if you want to keep paying.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
May 21, 2020
Comments
599 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

POLAND - 2020/04/28: In this photo illustration a Netflix logo displayed on a smartphone. (Photo Illustration by Omar Marques/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
SOPA Images via Getty Images

Netflix viewership is way up while most of us are sheltering in place, but it turns out there are hundreds of thousands of subscribers who haven’t actually used their accounts in forever. The company doesn't want people to pay for a service they're not using -- it’d rather you make good use of your subscription. As such, it’s starting to cancel long-dormant accounts.

If you signed up at least a year ago but haven't watched anything, or you haven't streamed something on the platform in the last two years, Netflix will ask you via email or app notification if you want to keep subscribing. If you don't respond, it'll automatically cancel your plan.

Only a few hundred thousand accounts (less than 0.5 percent of total Netflix users) meet these criteria, and Netflix has already accounted for them in its financial guidance. If you decide to cancel but later change your mind, all of your preferences, profiles and so on will be on your account just as you left them -- as long as you rejoin within 10 months.

This is a slightly unusual move from Netflix, as companies that adopt a subscription model rely on regular income from their members, including those who continue to pay every month without actually using the service. Ultimately, it might help Netflix earn some goodwill without damaging its bottom line too much.

In this article: business, services, subscription, netflix, thebuyersguide, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
599 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Samsung made a Galaxy S20 Tactical Edition for the military

Samsung made a Galaxy S20 Tactical Edition for the military

View
Researchers squeeze 44.2 Tbps through existing fiber optic cables

Researchers squeeze 44.2 Tbps through existing fiber optic cables

View
iOS 14 reportedly leaked in February from a development iPhone

iOS 14 reportedly leaked in February from a development iPhone

View
The best fitness trackers you can buy

The best fitness trackers you can buy

View
Google's Pixel 3a and 3a XL are at their lowest prices ever on Amazon

Google's Pixel 3a and 3a XL are at their lowest prices ever on Amazon

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr