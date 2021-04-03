This Bluetooth audio adapter can completely change your Nintendo Switch

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff.

Four years after its launch, the Nintendo Switch is still one of the most sought-after consoles on the market, and it’s easy to see why. The blend of portability and at-home functionality offers a versatile way to game, and you can peruse classics like the original Super Mario, modern blockbusters like Super Smash Brothers Ultimate and adult-oriented titles like Doom and Wasteland 2 from a single console, making it a great choice for players of all ages.

In fact, the only downside is the lack of Bluetooth functionality, and that’s easily solved with the HomeSpot Bluetooth Audio Adapter Pro .

There are other Bluetooth adapters out there, but with 4.7 out of 5 stars on Amazon, the HomeSpot stands out because of its ability to connect to both a Bluetooth headset and your smartphone at the same time. That means you can stream audio from your favorite Spotify playlist or listen to podcasts without missing any of the important dialogue or sound effects from your virtual adventure.

Compatible with both the Nintendo Switch and the Switch Lite, the Homespot comes in two colors (red and blue, or black on black), has a low-profile design to keep it from making your console too bulky and unwieldy and is compatible with both iOS and Android smartphones.

Most impressively, it has a built-in mic, enabling voice chat for any game you play online. Coordinating with your team (or trash-talking your enemies) is about to get a lot easier, though it will also make you look a bit goofy if you ever run multiplayer matches while on public transit.

You can save 14 percent on the HomeSpot Bluetooth Audio Adapter Pro for a final price of just $43 , or $6 off.

Prices are subject to change.

Engadget is teaming up with StackSocial to bring you deals on the latest headphones, gadgets, tech toys, and tutorials. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement, and we earn a portion of all sales. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackSocial support here.