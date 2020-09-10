Nintendo made a special 'Fortnite' edition Switch

A new Fortnite Nintendo Switch bundle is landing in Europe on October 30th. The bundle comes with a Fortnite design on the back of the console and on the dock, plus exclusive yellow and blue Joy-Con controllers. Fortnite will be pre-installed, and you’ll get 2,000 V-Bucks. The bundle also comes with a WildCat Bundle download code, so you can try out new styles.

Nintendo

We’ve seen Fortnite bundles in the past, but this version brings art to the console and dock, which the 2018 bundle lacked. Plus, this time around, Nintendo is updating the Joy-Con colors and offering more V-Bucks.