Image credit: Nintendo

Nintendo made a special 'Fortnite' edition Switch

It launches in Europe on October 30th.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
September 10, 2020
Fortnite edition
Nintendo

A new Fortnite Nintendo Switch bundle is landing in Europe on October 30th. The bundle comes with a Fortnite design on the back of the console and on the dock, plus exclusive yellow and blue Joy-Con controllers. Fortnite will be pre-installed, and you’ll get 2,000 V-Bucks. The bundle also comes with a WildCat Bundle download code, so you can try out new styles. 

Nintendo Switch 'Fortnite' Edition
Nintendo

We’ve seen Fortnite bundles in the past, but this version brings art to the console and dock, which the 2018 bundle lacked. Plus, this time around, Nintendo is updating the Joy-Con colors and offering more V-Bucks.

While Nintendo only announced the European release date, we can expect this to arrive in the US too. We don’t know yet how much this will cost, but in the past, we’ve seen the Fortnite bundle sell for the same price as a regular Switch console.

Fortnite Nintendo Switch
Nintendo
