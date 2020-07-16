'No Man's Sky' update adds derelict freighters filled with horror

Hello Games still isn’t done with No Man’s Sky. Today, the developer has announced and released Desolation, a free update that adds scary freighters to explore. The innards of each ship will be procedurally generated, ensuring that no expedition is quite the same. They’ll be filled with ship logs and personal possessions which explain what happened to the crew on board. In the end, you should also gain access to a captain’s log that breaks down the final hours.
Navigating the freighters will be challenging, though. You might find that the lights have been switched off, or that the vessel’s gravity and life support systems have gone haywire. Some will have rogue AI systems, too, and “biological horror” that doesn’t like trespassers.