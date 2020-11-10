Noise Machine is a tiny MIDI controller for creating music on the go

You don’t have to look far to find a capable MIDI controller in 2020, but most aren’t as small as the Noise Machine. The diminutive device measures in at 2.1 x 2.3 x 0.4 inches, making it compact enough to fit inside of a jean pocket. Whether that’s enough to make it the smallest MIDI controller in the world, we’re not sure, but what’s clear is it does not lack for features.

The interface consists of 12 buttons, a slider for moving across a seven-octave range and a programable expression knob you can use to control modulation or any number of custom parameters, all in a design that’s reminiscent of Teenage Engineering’s PO-33 KO sampler. You can connect up to 12 different MIDI channels to the Noise Machine, and the 12 notes can be split into two separate channels. There are also looper and sequencer modes.