Upgrade your living room with this home theater system that’s under $300

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff.

If your goal is to turn your music, movies or videos into an auditory experience, consider upgrading your speaker equipment with a home theater setup. The Onkyo OHTS3900 5.1-Channel Home Theater System — now on sale for $290 — can you deliver the immersive surround sound you need to achieve this.

Voted Amazon’s Choice and rated an average of 4.3 out of 5 stars across 470 reviews, the Onkyo OHTS3900 offers robust sound in a compact package. It comes with a 5.1-channel receiver, a center speaker, two surround speakers and a 6.44-inch down-firing subwoofer. The receiver delivers up to 60W per channel and 8 Ohms, giving you bold and clear listening experience.

With built-in Bluetooth, you can wirelessly stream music directly from devices such as phones, tablets, MP3 players and more. Onkyo also supports wired connections and includes four HDMI ports, as well as three composite video, one optical, one digital coaxial and three stereo RCA audio inputs. You can use the ARC-supporting HDMI connections to connect your smart TV or computer and listen to Netflix or YouTube in surround sound.

Most importantly, the setup is simple. Your order will include an easy connection guide and clearly labeled connections that are illustrated on the rear panel. That means you don’t need to be an audio whiz to enjoy great surround sound. The OHTS3900 is flexible enough to fit into your current media arrangement while driving plenty of power to improve the way your movies and music are enjoyed.

You can upgrade your living room audio experience with the Onkyo OHTS3900 5.1 Channel Home Theater System, which is on sale for $290, or 27 percent off its regularly listed price of $399.

Prices subject to change