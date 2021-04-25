Practice enterprise programming in Oracle, SAP and Salesforce with these $25 courses

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff.

Large companies use customer relationship management software to smooth out their business processes and data analysis efforts, but programming these enterprise tools to work the way your team needs them is difficult without proper instruction.

The Ultimate Oracle, SAP & Salesforce Training Prep Bundle features six courses covering 494 lessons and spanning 85 hours of content on the top CRM software vendors.

Each course in this bundle is taught by an expert in their field, with some representing larger, reputable teaching organizations like Oak Academy, or individuals like Jimmy Tanzil. Tanzil, like the other instructors, is highly experienced and has over 20 years of experience in IT, focusing specifically on Salesforce development, web application and mobile app development.

The Ultimate Oracle, SAP & Salesforce Training Prep Bundle contains resources for students with skill levels ranging from beginner to intermediate. For instance, Oracle 11g PL/SQL Part 1 introduces a coding language that can be used for database programming and covers topics like declaring complex row types and assignments or understanding the difference between global versus local objects and exceptions.

Meanwhile, the follow-up course is aimed at intermediate students. Here, you’ll dive into advanced techniques such as cursor variables and expressions as well as managing and tracking dependencies. Ultimately, these courses focus on practical goals that will prepare you for the Oracle Certification Exams (OCP).

Similarly, SAP ABAP is a common programming language developed by SAP and used for enterprise programming. Learn SAP ABAP: SAP ABAP Programming Language for Beginners serves as a first-exposure course that will teach you how to process statements, create data dictionary objects and build your first program.

The Ultimate Oracle, SAP & Salesforce Training Prep Bundle has 85 hours of content covering Oracle and SAP training.

