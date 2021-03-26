This center channel speaker by Pioneer is on sale for just $80 right now

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff.

A home theater setup is incomplete without a proper sound system, but not everyone has the space or the interest to configure a complex, multi-speaker arrangement for cinema-quality audio. The good news is that you don’t have to: A center channel speaker is an easy upgrade that can outclass your TV’s built-in drivers, and it doesn’t have to be expensive.

Case in point: the Pioneer PSP-C22 Andrew Jones Designed Center Channel Speaker, which is reduced from its usual $149 price tag to $80 . Designed for both professionals and at-home entertainment enthusiasts, the PSP-C22 houses structured surface woofers and tweeters inside a molded, curved cabinet for wide dispersion and a balanced blend of high-, low- and mid-range frequencies

The C22 is the second generation in the line, improving on its predecessor (the C21) by reducing the device’s size without inhibiting its performance. It features specially engineered, four-inch drivers with soft dome tweets and a large magnet, as well as a six-element crossover network that blends all the sounds into a clear audio experience.

What difference does this make? All these design choices accent vocal clarity, meaning you’ll never miss the important dialogue in your movie or show, even as you’re experiencing thundering music and special audio effects.

Though the PSP-C22 can perform solo, it’s just as appropriate as the center channel in a large home theater system. So whether you’re upgrading from your TV’s built-in audio or finding a companion for your surround sound setup, this Pioneer speaker will make a welcome addition.

If you’re looking for an affordable upgrade to your home theater’s audio setup, the Pioneer PSP-C22 is currently priced at $80, or 46 percent off .

Prices subject to change.