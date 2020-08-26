Latest in Gaming

Sony might send you an invite to pre-order the PS5

If selected based on 'PlayStation activities' then you'll get an email to order the PS5.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
August 26, 2020
PS5
Sony

When the next-gen consoles go on sale later this year it will probably be tough to get one at launch, but Sony is planning to invite some dedicated gamers to be first in line for its PlayStation 5. To get on the list for one of the pre-order invites, go to the PlayStation website and submit your PSN username on the form.

If you’re one of the ones selected, “based on previous interests and PlayStation activities” then you’ll get an email invite allowing you to order one console, as well as a few accessories if you choose. According to Sony’s FAQ, pre-order reservations are limited to one console (regular or All-Digital Edition) per PSN ID. You’ll also want to move fast if the invite hits your inbox, as quantities will be limited and even an invite doesn’t guarantee you’ll get one.

And no, we don’t have a release date or price yet.

If I receive an invitation, am I guaranteed to be able to pre-order a PS5 console?

No. Each invitation is open for a limited time and quantities are limited per PSN ID per transaction:

  • 1 PS5 Console or 1 PS5 Digital Edition

  • 2 DualSense wireless controllers

  • 2 DualSense charging stations

  • 2 Pulse 3D wireless headsets

  • 2 Media remotes

  • 2 HD Cameras

PS5 console pre-order reservations will be first come first serve.

