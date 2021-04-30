Get three years of PlayStation Plus for over 50 percent off

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff.

For many gamers, multiplayer accessibility is virtually a necessity, as popular titles like Call of Duty: Warzone or Final Fantasy XIV exist entirely online. PlayStation users in particular can benefit from PlayStation Plus, which includes extra perks that users love. Right now, you can purchase three stackable one-year subscription codes to PS Plus, and they’re on sale for $86 with the coupon code PLAYSTATION2021, a massive 52 percent discount.

With PlayStation Plus, you’ll get access to two free games every month you’re subscribed. Titles run the gamut from niche and indie options, to remakes to big-budget AAA games. So far this year, subscribers received free access to the latest Tomb Raider and the highly anticipated Final Fantasy 7 remake. And for games that users can’t get for free, many run at a steep discount for PS Plus members.

Lots of modern titles are either entirely online or have extremely popular multiplayer components that gamers will miss out on without PlayStation Plus. With this subscription, you can connect to a massive network of other players or to meet up with friends from around the world.

Additionally, PlayStation Plus subscribers receive cloud storage to save their games and character profiles. This extra capacity also frees up space that can otherwise be used for media like music or movies. It also gives you peace of mind in the event of physical damage or accidentally erased files, which would mean dozens of hours of lost progress in that lengthy Souls-like you’ve been grinding.

With this deal, customers can use all three years provided in this bundle for themselves or distribute them among friends and family. Players can begin their online journey or extend their subscription at a steep discount with the PlayStation Plus: 3-Yr Subscription Stackable Code Bundle for $86 with the coupon code PLAYSTATION2021.

Prices subject to change.

Engadget is teaming up with StackSocial to bring you deals on the latest headphones, gadgets, tech toys, and tutorials. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement, and we earn a portion of all sales. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackSocial support here.