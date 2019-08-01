Engadget Morning Edition

Readers already know and love Engadget's daily newsletter, The Morning After. Now, we're bringing the news to your ears. Join UK Bureau Chief Mat Smith for a rundown of the day's top headlines — because who doesn't love hearing a silky English accent first thing in the morning? Since we're producing this audio in the future, in a distant place called London, we promise we'll always have our recordings ready by the time our American listeners start their days.

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

The Engadget Podcast

The Engadget Podcast is back and ready to explore how tech is helping (and hurting) our lives. Senior Editor Devindra Hardawar and Reviews Editor Cherlynn Low dive into a big question every week: Is Microsoft making better PCs than Apple? What's the state of Android versus iOS? Expect to hear the rest of the Engadget crew, along with the occasional expert guest, as we analyze the tech landscape and chat about timely topics.

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Google Podcasts

Engadget News

Here at Engadget, we cover consumer tech from every angle. Sometimes that means we publish more than 40 posts in a single day. It's a lot, and sometimes you're just too busy showering, commuting and filling out TPS reports to read a news story. To keep up with your hectic schedule, we're posting audio versions of select news stories, so that you can still get the gist even when you're too busy to look up from what you're doing.

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Have a smart speaker?

Try saying, "Alexa, open Engadget" or "Hey Google, talk to Engadget."