These courses will prepare you for CompTIA and Cisco exams

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff.

Entering the IT field is difficult without the right training and certifications to demonstrate your experience. Getting certified requires study and well-informed practice, and The Premium CompTIA & Cisco Networking Certification Prep Bundle can help you prepare for your cert exams for just $30.

This IT exam prep bundle includes 75 hours of training and coursework that will help you study several key topics, including network configuration and troubleshooting, cybersecurity and simulation labs. It includes content for associate-level certifications such as Cisco’s CCNA as well as advanced skills that you can learn while pursuing CompTIA Cloud+.

In each course, you'll be introduced to a complex topic, which the instructor will break down through a series of lectures and study materials. For example, The CompTIA CSA+ & Certified Cyber Security Analyst contains 53 lectures covering nine hours of content on network vulnerabilities, incident response and security architectures. It’s led by Mohammed Atef, an ICT consultant and senior pen-tester with over 20 years of experience in cybersecurity. The other classes feature a similar level of depth in both CompTIA and Cisco certifications.

The IT field is always expanding, so theoretical knowledge isn’t always enough to guide you through the certification process. With lifetime access to all course materials, you will have the time to study at your own pace. Many certification exams can be repeated, so this comprehensive bundle will remain an excellent resource whether you ace your tests on the first try or need to retake them for a second or third time.

Start working toward a professional IT certification today with The Premium CompTIA & Cisco Networking Certification Prep Bundle. This useful compilation is on sale now for $30, or roughly $4 per course.

Prices subject to change.