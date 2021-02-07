Save an extra 15 percent on these bestselling gadgets with this President’s Day sale

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff.

Ilumi Color PAR30 Spot Smart Light Bulb

This 900+ lumen smart bulb supports millions of RGB shades and adjustable color temperatures to suit any room theme or time of day.

Get an IlumiColor PAR30 Spot Smart Light Bulb for $37 (reg. $59) with code PREZ2021.

Prima 1080p HD Pocket Projector

4K and 8K TVs are impressive, but nothing can replicate a theater experience quite like a projector can. This Prima pocket projector lets you cast a 200-inch display in HD and it’s easy to bring with you on the go.

Get a Prima 1080p HD Pocket Projector for $170 (reg. $799) with code PREZ2021.

EarFun GO: 24Hr Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker

Pool days are supposed to be fun, but a dead speaker can ruin the vibe. This Bluetooth speaker by EarFun is IPX7 waterproof, so it’s totally resistant to splashes and accidental submersion.

Get an EarFun GO: 24Hr Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker for $34 (reg. $49) with code PREZ2021.

BentoStack PowerHub 5000

This cute, bento box-shaped power accessory combines an accessory container, USB-C hub and portable power bank all in one compact package.

Get a BentoStack PowerHub 5000 for $85 (reg. $159) with code PREZ2021.

Mobile Pixels TRIO: Portable Dual Screen Laptop Monitor

This dual-monitor attachment connects to your laptop display and triples your screen real estate for a boost in productivity during work and a competitive advantage while gaming.

Get a Mobile Pixels TRIO: Portable Dual Screen Laptop Monitor for $220 (reg. $259) with code PREZ2021.

TicWatch Sport Smartwatch with Google Assistant

The TicWatch is a sporty smartwatch for Android users that offers excellent battery life, GPS tracking, water resistance and access to the entire Google Play ecosystem thanks to WearOS.

Get a TicWatch Sport Smartwatch with Google Assistant for $68 (reg. $99) with code PREZ2021.

Hudly Invisible Wireless Charger

The Hudly attaches to the bottom of your desk to charge your devices without introducing cables to your work surface.

Get a Hudly Invisible Wireless Charger for $59 (reg. $99) with code PREZ2021.

Apple Powerbeats3 Wireless Earbuds

If you’re looking for the perfect pair of wireless earbuds to stay with you while working out, the Apple Powerbeats 3 features ergonomic ear hooks for increased stability, not to mention they offer top-notch battery life.

Get these Apple Powerbeats3 Wireless Earbuds for $66 (reg. $129) with code PREZ2021.

TaoTronics Hybrid Active Noise-Cancelling Headphones

These TaoTronics deliver ANC to filter out distracting, environmental noise to help you zone in on your work, and all at an affordable price.

Get these TaoTronics Hybrid Active Noise-Cancelling Headphones for $76 (reg. $107) with code PREZ2021.

HomeSpot Bluetooth Audio Adapter Pro for Nintendo Switch

This top-rated Switch audio adapter allows you to connect your favorite Bluetooth headphones to your Switch and smartphone at the same time. The aforementioned Powerbeats 3 or TaoTronics headphones would pair perfectly with the HomeSpot.

Get a HomeSpot Bluetooth Audio Adapter Pro for Nintendo Switch for $37 (reg. $49) with code PREZ2021.

KeySmart Max Key Holder

If you often find yourself misplacing your keys or smartphone, the KeySmart Max features Tile functionality to help you locate one with the other the next time it gets lost, and vice versa.

Get a KeySmart Max Key Holder for $76 (reg. $119) with code PREZ2021.

Aura Smart Strap for Apple Watch

This Aura Smart Strap replaces your Apple Watch’s band and expands its functionality with bioimpedance and hydration tracking.

Get an Aura Smart Strap for Apple Watch for $101 (reg. $119) with code PREZ2021.

Motorola FOCUS89 Full HD Wi-Fi Indoor Camera

You can’t be everywhere at once, but this Motorola Wi-Fi camera will allow you to monitor important areas of your home straight from your phone, so you can keep watch over what matters wherever you go.

Get a Motorola FOCUS89 Full HD Wi-Fi Indoor Camera for $37 (reg. $49) with code PREZ2021.

Asus AC1900 T-Mobile Unlocked Dual Band Gigabit WiFi Router (New, Open Box)

This Asus AC1900 router is an Amazon’s Choice product with an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 from over 8,000 users. The dual-band design lets you switch between 5GHz and 2.4GHz bands to free up bandwidth between all of your connected devices at home.

Get an Asus AC1900 T-Mobile Unlocked Dual Band Gigabit WiFi Router (New, Open Box) for $68 (reg. $129) with code PREZ2021.

GE C by GE Sol WiFi Alexa Enabled Smart Light

The Sol is the first Alexa-enabled smart light, offering thousands of voice controls and built-in speakers that can sync to your music libraries. Plus, the sleek, modern design is sure to turn heads.

Get a GE C by GE Sol WiFi Alexa Enabled Smart Light for $76 (reg. $199) with code PREZ2021.

Ring Video Doorbell 3

The Ring Video Doorbell 3 offers an industry-standard 1080p camera, motion sensing, two-way talk and hands-free monitoring thanks to Alexa. With an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars and over 26,000 reviews, it’s easy to see why the Ring Video Doorbell 3 is an Amazon’s Choice product.

Get a Ring Video Doorbell 3 for $170 (reg. $199) with code PREZ2021.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro

Alternatively, the Ring Video Doorbell Pro offers all of the great features that the Doorbell 3 has, but it also has infrared night vision and customizable faceplates to match your style.

Get a Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $191 (reg. $249) with code PREZ2021.

ROYBI Educational AI Robot Toy

This AI-powered educational toy is an excellent way to teach your kids speech, design and problem-solving skills while reducing screen usage. ROYBI’s lessons cover animals, shapes, culture, astronomy and much more.

Get a ROYBI Educational AI Robot Toy for $160 (reg. $299) with code PREZ2021.

Aduro U-Stream Executive Home Streaming Studio with Ring Light & Tripod

Embracing the new normal means optimizing your video conferencing setup with flattering lighting. The Aduro U-Stream comes with an adjustable ring light, flexible arms for your smartphone and a heavy-duty tripod to support all of your devices.

Get an Aduro U-Stream Executive Home Streaming Studio with Ring Light & Tripod for $102 (reg. $299) with code PREZ2021.

LectroSound Sleep & Relax Soothing Noise Machine

This white noise maker emits a soothing sound that can be adjusted to help you fall asleep or stay focused throughout the day, all for just $14.

Get a LectroSound Sleep & Relax Soothing Noise Machine for $14 (reg. $39) with code PREZ2021.

VANKYO Performance V600 Native 1080P LED Projector

If you’re looking for the ultimate, at-home theater experience, the VANKYO V600 projects an impressive 1080p image with vivid color at 300 inches wide.

Get a VANKYO Performance V600 Native 1080P LED Projector for $144 (reg. $249) with code PREZ2021.

