Prime Day 2024 early deals: The best savings we could find before Amazon's July event
Amazon Prime Day arrives on July 16-17, but you can save right now on some of our favorites.
Amazon Prime Day 2024 is coming soon, so you still have time to sign up for a free trial of Prime before the shopping event begins. However, in typical Amazon fashion, we’re already starting to see early Prime Day deals pop up. The online retailer has gotten into the habit of teasing early Prime Day deals leading up to the big event, with most of them being available exclusively to Prime members. However, there are always some good tech deals on Amazon available to everyone at the same time. We’ve collected the best early Prime Day deals here so you don’t have to go searching for them. We’ll be updating this post regularly, so check back to see the latest discounts.
Apple AirTag (4-pack)$78$99Save $21
Apple Pencil Pro$119$129Save $10
Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm)$287$399Save $112
Apple MacBook Pro (16.2-inch, M3 Pro)$2,199$2,499Save $300
Amazon Music Unlimited (5 months)$0$50Save $50
Ring Video Doorbell$50$100Save $50
Blink Outdoor 4 + Blink Mini 2$50$140Save $90
Blink Video Doorbell + 3 Outdoor 4 smart security cameras$120$320Save $200
Amazon Echo Dot Kids (5th gen)$28$60Save $32
Amazon Fire TV Soundbar$100$120Save $20
Amazon Fire TV 43" Omni QLED Series 4K UHD smart TV$360$450Save $90
Anker Soundcore Space A40$59$80Save $21
Anker MagGo Magnetic Charging Station$75$100Save $25 with coupon
Tineco Pure ONE S15$325$500Save $175 with $25 coupon
Shark AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum$300$599Save $299
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II$179$279Save $100
Elgato Stream Deck XL$200$250Save $50
TP-Link Deco AXE5400 Wi-Fi 6E Mesh System (Deco XE75)$290$450Save $160 with coupon
Best early Prime Day Apple deals
A four-pack of Apple's AirTags are on sale for $80 right now, bringing the price for each down to just $20. We named the AirTag the best Bluetooth tracker for iPhone users in our guide to those fobs, thanks to Apple's massive finding network that calls on every nearby iPhone to anonymously search for your lost stuff.
The latest stylus for iPads, the Apple Pencil Pro is currently on sale for $119 on Amazon. That's just $10 lower than its original price, but does happen to be the first discount on the new accessory since it's launch last month. The new Pencil Pro recognizes squeezes, which can trigger actions like bringing up app-specific tool palettes and shortcuts, and gives you haptic feedback as you use it. It can also detect rolling the barrel for more precision as you draw.
The 41mm Apple Watch Series 9 has dropped down to $299, which is $100 off its usual price. This model earned a score of 92 in our review thanks to new features like Double Tap and Raise To Speak. It's also our favorite smartwatch overall and our pick for the best of Apple's three models.
Apple's latest MacBook Pros are on sale: the 14.2-inch version is down to $1,749 for a config with an M3 Pro chip, 18GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD at Amazon and B&H. That's $250 off Apple's list price and $50 below the street price we've seen on Amazon over the last couple of months, though it's $50 more than the lowest price we've tracked. The 16.2-inch model is also on sale for $2,199, which is an all-time low. That model has the same base specs, though it has a slightly stronger 12-core CPU (instead of the 11-core chip on the 14-inch model) and 18-core GPU (instead of a 14-core unit) alongside its roomier display. Just keep in mind that we may or may not see new M4-based models by the end of the year.
Best early Prime Day Amazon deals
If you’re an Amazon Prime member who has never subscribed to , you can now get five months of the music streaming service for no cost. If you’re a new user who doesn’t have Prime, you can get a three-month free trial. The service normally costs $10 per month for those who subscribe to Prime and $11 per month for those who don’t.
Music Unlimited isn’t a formal recommendation in our guide to the : Its interface isn’t as tidy or smartly curated as that of Apple Music, our top pick, and we’ve found it to be a bit aggressive about promoting podcasts you may not care about. That said, it’s hard to beat free, and the service has more or less the same giant music library as its peers. It also supports lossless streaming, unlike Spotify, which is a nice plus for audiophiles with high-quality wired headphones. If you just want to save a bit of cash on your music streaming for a few months, it should do the job. Just remember to cancel when the free trial ends, as your subscription will be set to auto-renew by default.
The Ring Video Doorbell is on sale for only $50 right now for Prime members. That's half off its usual price and a new record low. It supports motion alerts, two-way talk, quick replies and package alerts, plus it record 1080p video and can run on an included rechargeable battery.
This Blink Outdoor 4 bundle that includes one Blink Mini 2 camera is on sale for Prime members for only $50. That's 64 percent off its usual price, and it gives you a good way to keep an eye on your home, inside and out. It also comes with a sync module, so you'll have everything you need to set up both cameras and add more in the future if you desire.
This bundle with three Blink Outdoor 4 cameras and a Blink Video Doorbell is a whopping 63 percent off for Prime members, bringing the final price down to $120. These are the latest security cameras from Blink that record 1080p video, support motion alerts and two-way talk and run on replaceable batteries that last up to two years before they need changing.
Prime subscribers can now get Amazon’s Echo Dot Kids for $28, which matches the lowest price we’ve seen. The smart speaker technically has a list price of $60, though we’ve seen it fall in the $35 to $45 range several times over the past year.
As the name implies, this is a child-friendly variant of Amazon’s diminutive home speaker: It uses the same spherical hardware as the standard model but comes with a cutesy owl- or dragon-themed design, a longer two-year warranty (instead of a 90-day one) and a year’s subscription to the company’s Kids+ service, which includes a range of kid-oriented audiobooks, games, music stations and the like. Like the standard model, there’s a fairly robust suite of parental controls as well. The quality of that Kids+ content can be scattershot, and whether you’re comfortable putting an Amazon speaker in your kid’s bedroom is something only you can answer (though there is a mic mute button). The standard Echo Dot is the “best under $50” pick in our guide to the best smart speakers and will almost certainly go on sale during Prime Day. But if you’ve been looking for an affordable music player and audiobook reader that your little one can control with their voice, here you go.
Amazon's Fire TV Soundbar is $20 off and down to $100, which is the best price we've seen all year. It's best paired with a Fire TV device or a standalone Fire TV, and it supports surround sound with DTS Virtual:X, and Dolby Audio.
The 43-inch and 55-inch Amazon Fire Omni QLED smart TVs are up to 25 percent off right now. The 43-inch model is the most affordable, down 20 percent with a final price of $360 for Prime members. These TVs support 4K HDR10+ content with Dolby Vision IQ, hands-free Alexa, Ethernet and Wi-Fi connectivity and the Fire TV ambient experience.
Best early Prime Day Anker deals
The Anker Soundcore Space A40 earbuds have returned to a low of $59, that's a savings of $21 over the full price. We named these our top pick for a budget-friendly set of buds because they provide features like EQ adjustment, splash-resistance, active noise cancellation and a decent transparency mode. Plus the sound itself is pleasant and warm.
This Anker MagGo magnetic charging station is down to $75 from $100, which is close to its record-low price. Just clip the on-page coupon to get 25 percent off the list price. This Qi2-certified device has a wireless pad up top for charging a MagSafe-compatible iPhone (models 12 and later), plus there are two USB-A ports, two USB-C ports and three AC outlets.
Best early Prime Day tech deals
One of our favorite cordless stick vacuums from Tineco is on sale for $325 right now, thanks to a discount and an additional $25 coupon. This model has great suction power, auto-power adjustment, easy maneuvering and even Wi-Fi connectivity.
This Shark AI Ultra robot vacuum is half off and down to only $300 right now. A version of one of our top picks for the best robot vacuums, it supports cleaning schedules and home mapping, plus it comes with a self-emptying base that can hold up to 60 days worth of debris. The base is also bagless, so you don't have to buy and replace proprietary garbage bags in it over time.
These Bose true wireless earbuds are down to $179 right now. That's $100 off their usual price and the lowest we've seen. The Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds are a bit newer, but these are still solid buds with excellent noise cancellation for the price.
The XL version of Elgato's Stream Deck is 20 percent off right now and down to $200. That's only $10 more than its record-low price, and this model gives you a whopping 32 buttons that you can program to do specific actions during a stream or just for general productivity.
Our top pick for a Wi-Fi 6E mesh system is TP-Link's Deco XE75, and right now, it's on sale for just $290 for a set of three. That's after a 31 percent discount and a $20 clickable coupon. Taken together, that's the lowest price we've seen on the set so far. We like how it balances power and user-friendliness, bringing fast connections to places in your home that may have been spotty before.
